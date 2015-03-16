sp 500 weekly outlook for 16 mar to 20 mar potential short term push up towards 20852092 before inte
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tumbled and almost hit the lower limit of the weekly downside target of 2033/2022 (low of 2037 seen on 12 March 2015).
Intermediate resistance: 2085/2092
Pivot (key resistance): 2104
Support: 2022/2013
Next resistance: 2140/2170
Elements are advocating for a potential push up towards 2085/2092 with a maximum limit set at the 2104 weekly pivotal resistance before another round of down movement materialises to target the next support at 2022/2013 (lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge”).
On the other hand, a break above 2104 is likely to negate the intermediate term setback scenario for a continuation of the bullish trend to target the next resistance at 2140/2170.
