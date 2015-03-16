sp 500 weekly outlook for 16 mar to 20 mar potential short term push up towards 20852092 before inte

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tumbled and almost hit the lower


March 16, 2015 6:12 PM
S&P 500 (daily)-weekly forecast-16 Mar 2015

S&P 500 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-16 Mar 2015

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tumbled and almost hit the lower limit of the weekly downside target of 2033/2022 (low of 2037 seen on 12 March 2015).

Please click on this link for more details of our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action is in the “middle” of the “Expanding Wedge” configuration (depicted in dotted purple) in place since late December 2014 (see daily chart).
  • The 200-day Moving Average is coming to act as a support at around 2022 (see daily chart).
  • The lower boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” is at around 2013 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 2022/2013 support zone also coincides closely with a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has “room” for some upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation highlights the risk of a push up in price action (see 4 hour chart).
  • The intermediate resistance at 2085/2092 also coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 25 February 2015 high to 12 March 2015 low) (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 2085/2092

Pivot (key resistance): 2104

Support: 2022/2013

Next resistance: 2140/2170

Conclusion

Elements are advocating for a potential push up towards 2085/2092 with a maximum limit set at the 2104 weekly pivotal resistance before another round of down movement materialises to target the next support at 2022/2013 (lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge”).

On the other hand, a break above 2104 is likely to negate the intermediate term setback scenario for a continuation of the bullish trend to target the next resistance at 2140/2170.

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

