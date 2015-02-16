sp 500 weekly outlook for 16 feb to 20 feb limited upside potential below 21402170 risk of an interm
What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied to a record high and almost met the lower […]
What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied to a record high and almost met the lower […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied to a record high and almost met the lower limit of our expected target at 2100. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 2128
Pivot (key resistance): 2140/2170
Support: 2067 & 2025
Next resistance: 2240
Elements suggest limited upside potential. The U.S. SP 500 Index is likely to see a final push up towards 2128 with a maximum limit set at the 2140/2170 weekly pivotal resistance for an intermediate decline towards 2067. A break below 2067 is likely to reinforce the decline to target the next support at 2025 within the on-going multi-month bullish trend.
On the other hand, a clearance above 2140/2170 may invalidate the intermediate decline scenario to open up scope for a further potential rally towards the next resistance at 2240.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.