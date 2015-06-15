sp 500 weekly outlook for 15 jun to 19 jun potential corrective rebound before new drop below 210021
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed higher but reacted off the pull-back resistance of the “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout as expected.
Intermediate resistance: 2100
Pivot (key resistance): 2115
Support: 2071 & 2040
Next resistance: 2140 & 2170/2180
Technical elements suggest that the Index may see a short-term corrective rally above 2083 towards the intermediate resistance at 2100 with a maximum limit set at the 2115 weekly pivotal resistance. Thereafter, a potential down leg is likely to materialise to retest the 09 June 2015 swing low at 2071 before targeting the significant support at 2040.
On the contrary, failure to hold below 2115 is likely to invalidate the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 2140.
