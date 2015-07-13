sp 500 weekly outlook for 13 july to 17 july risk of a pull back below 2109 before further recovery
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to stage the expected recovery from the 2040/2038 weekly pivotal support.
Intermediate support: 2085
Pivot (key support): 2068
Resistance: 2109 & 2128
Next support: 2045/2045
Current technical elements and Elliot Wave Principal suggest that the Index has completed its corrective bearish wave structure and it is now undergoing the start of a potential minimum 5-wave bullish impulsive wave structure from the 2045/2040 support.
However from a multi-week perspective, the Index may see a pull-back first below the 2109 intermediate resistance towards the 2085 intermediate support before another potential upside movement occurs to target the next resistance at 2128.
On the contrary, failure to hold above the 2068 weekly pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 2045/2040 key medium term support.
