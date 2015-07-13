(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to stage the expected recovery from the 2040/2038 weekly pivotal support.

Key elements

Price action has managed to rebound right above the 2040 significant support which confluences with the 55-week Moving Average (in blue) that has supported the Index in every sharp down move since 03 June 2012 (see weekly chart).

The 2040 significant support also confluences with the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 02 October 2011 low, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 02 February 2015 low to 19 May 2015 high and multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see weekly & daily charts).

Recent price action has stage a bullish breakout above its short-term range top (as depicted by the yellow box) now turns pull-back support (in dotted green) at 2085 (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate resistance stands at 2109 which corresponds with the 2.00 Fibonacci projection from 09 July 2015 low @12am to 10 July 2015 low @4am (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to the extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of an imminent pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2085

Pivot (key support): 2068

Resistance: 2109 & 2128

Next support: 2045/2045

Conclusion

Current technical elements and Elliot Wave Principal suggest that the Index has completed its corrective bearish wave structure and it is now undergoing the start of a potential minimum 5-wave bullish impulsive wave structure from the 2045/2040 support.

However from a multi-week perspective, the Index may see a pull-back first below the 2109 intermediate resistance towards the 2085 intermediate support before another potential upside movement occurs to target the next resistance at 2128.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 2068 weekly pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 2045/2040 key medium term support.

