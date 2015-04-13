sp 500 weekly outlook for 13 apr to 17 apr risk of pull back below 21102115 before another upswing r

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken above the 2064 intermediate resistance […]


April 13, 2015 4:20 PM
S&P 500 (weekly)-weekly forecast-13 Apr 2015

S&P 500 (daily)-weekly forecast-13 Apr 2015

S&P 500 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-13 Apr 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken above the 2064 intermediate resistance and rallied as expected. Last Friday, 10 April 2015, it printed a high of 2101 which is close to our expected target at 2110.

Key elements

  • The 200-day Moving Average (in orange) is coming to support the Index at 2046 (see daily chart).
  • The Index is coming close to its 2110 trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 26 February 2015 which also confluences closely with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 03 April 2015 low to 08 April 2015 low at 2115 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is showing limited upside potential as its now coming close to its trendline resistance (see daily chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 2124 resistance is defined by the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from  02 February 2015 low to 12 March 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 2087

Resistance: 2110/2115 & 2124

Next support: 2070 & 2046

Conclusion

Below 2110/2115, the Index faces the risk of a pull-back towards the 2087 weekly pivotal support before another potential upswing movement occurs to target the 2124 resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2087 may expose the Index for a deeper slide towards 2070 before 2046 (range support & 200-day Moving Average).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

