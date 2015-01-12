sp 500 weekly outlook for 12 jan to 16 jan bullish tone remains intact above 1990 support 86342015
The S&P 500 has challenged but managed to stage a recovery above the weekly pivotal support as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.
Intermediate support: 2030/2020
Pivot (key support): 1990
Resistance: 2100 & 2140/2170
Next support: 1920/1900
The multi-month bullish trend remains intact. Any potential pull-back in price action is likely to be supported by the intermediate zone at 2030/2020 with the maximum limit set at the 1990 weekly pivotal support at 1990 for a further upside movement to target 2100 next.
However, failure to hold above 1990 may see a deeper decline to test the long-term support at 1920/1900 (the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 02 October 2011 low).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.