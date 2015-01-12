What happened last week

The S&P 500 has challenged but managed to stage a recovery above the weekly pivotal support as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.

Key elements

The lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel (in light blue) stands at 1900 (see weekly chart).

The upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel (in light blue) is now at 2100 (see weekly chart).

The 2140/2170 resistance zone also confluences closely with multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees (see weekly chart).

The 200-day Moving Average is supporting the Index at 1990 (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

The 2030/2020 zone is the 50% and 61.5% Fibonacci retracement from 07 January 2015 low to 09 January 2015 high respectively (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2030/2020

Pivot (key support): 1990

Resistance: 2100 & 2140/2170

Next support: 1920/1900

Conclusion

The multi-month bullish trend remains intact. Any potential pull-back in price action is likely to be supported by the intermediate zone at 2030/2020 with the maximum limit set at the 1990 weekly pivotal support at 1990 for a further upside movement to target 2100 next.

However, failure to hold above 1990 may see a deeper decline to test the long-term support at 1920/1900 (the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 02 October 2011 low).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.