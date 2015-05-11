(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2085 weekly pivotal support before reversing up and closing above it on last Thursday, 07 May 2015.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration since late December 2014 with upper and lower boundaries (in dark blue) at 2140/2148 and 2085 respectively (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains above the trendline support and still has some room before hitting its horizontal resistance (see daily chart).

The 2140/2148 resistance also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The 200-day Moving Average (in orange) is supporting the Index at around 2040 (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reversed down from its overbought region and still has some room for further downside before reaching its “extreme” oversold level (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2098

Pivot (key support): 2085

Resistance: 2123 & 2140/2148

Next support: 2040

Conclusion

Below the 2123 intermediate resistance, the Index is likely to shape a short-term pull back first to test the 2098 intermediate support before staging a potential push up towards the key resistance at 2140/2148 (“Ascending Wedge” top).

However, failure to hold above the 2085 weekly pivotal support may see another round of choppy decline towards the next support at 2040.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.