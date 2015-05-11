sp 500 weekly outlook for 11 may to 15 may risk of a pull back towards 2098 before push up towards a

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2085 weekly pivotal support […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 11, 2015 6:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P 500 (weekly)-weekly forecast 11 May 2015

S&P 500 (daily)-weekly forecast 11 May 2015

S&P 500 (4hour)-weekly forecast 11 May 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2085 weekly pivotal support before reversing up and closing above it on last Thursday, 07 May 2015.

Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index continues to evolve within a bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration since late December 2014 with upper and lower boundaries (in dark blue) at 2140/2148 and 2085 respectively (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains above the trendline support and still has some room before hitting its horizontal resistance (see daily chart).
  • The 2140/2148 resistance also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The 200-day Moving Average (in orange) is supporting the Index at around 2040 (see daily chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reversed down from its overbought region and still has some room for further downside before reaching its “extreme” oversold level (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2098

Pivot (key support): 2085

Resistance: 2123 & 2140/2148

Next support: 2040

Conclusion

Below the  2123 intermediate resistance, the Index is likely to shape a short-term pull back first to test the 2098 intermediate support before staging a potential push up towards the key resistance at 2140/2148 (“Ascending Wedge” top).

However, failure to hold above the 2085 weekly pivotal support may see another round of choppy decline towards the next support at 2040.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.