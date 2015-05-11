sp 500 weekly outlook for 11 may to 15 may risk of a pull back towards 2098 before push up towards a
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2085 weekly pivotal support before reversing up and closing above it on last Thursday, 07 May 2015.
Intermediate support: 2098
Pivot (key support): 2085
Resistance: 2123 & 2140/2148
Next support: 2040
Below the 2123 intermediate resistance, the Index is likely to shape a short-term pull back first to test the 2098 intermediate support before staging a potential push up towards the key resistance at 2140/2148 (“Ascending Wedge” top).
However, failure to hold above the 2085 weekly pivotal support may see another round of choppy decline towards the next support at 2040.
