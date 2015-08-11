(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2076 weekly pivotal support before staging a recovery yesterday.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index has continued to evolve within a 5-month sideways range configuration in place since late February 2015. The range top stands at 2128/2138 (see daily chart).

Interestingly, recent price action has started to traced out an impending bullish continuation chart pattern called “Cup With Handle” (as depicted by the yellow shaded box) with its neckline resistance at 2128/2138 (see daily chart).

The exit potential of the “Cup With Handle” chart pattern stands at 2216 which also confluences with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 08 July 2015 low@8am to 27 July 2015 low@8am (see daily chart).

The long-term bullish trend since 02 October 2011 low remains intact as the Index continues to evolve above the lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel (in light blue) and 55-week Moving Average which both confluences at the 2040 level (see weekly chart).

The intermediate support stands at 2087 follow by the ascending trendline joining the lows since 08 July 2015 now at 2070 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic still has some room for further potential downside before reaching its extreme oversold region. This observation highlights the risk of a further pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 21 July 2015 @12am stands at 2104 (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2087

Pivot (key support): 2070

Resistance: 2104 & 2128/2138

Next support: 2045/2040

Conclusion

The Index is likely to see a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 2087 with a maximum limit set at the key 2070 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, the Index needs to break above the 2104 potential upside trigger level to gain impetus for an upside push to retest the significant range top (resistance) at 2128/2138.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 2070 pivotal support is likely to see a deeper slide to test the long-term support at 2045/2040.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.