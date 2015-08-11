sp 500 weekly outlook for 10 aug to 14 aug 2104 is the potential upside trigger level 1007492015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2076 weekly pivotal support before […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2076 weekly pivotal support before […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2076 weekly pivotal support before staging a recovery yesterday.
Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 2087
Pivot (key support): 2070
Resistance: 2104 & 2128/2138
Next support: 2045/2040
The Index is likely to see a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 2087 with a maximum limit set at the key 2070 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, the Index needs to break above the 2104 potential upside trigger level to gain impetus for an upside push to retest the significant range top (resistance) at 2128/2138.
On the flipside, failure to hold above the 2070 pivotal support is likely to see a deeper slide to test the long-term support at 2045/2040.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.