sp 500 weekly outlook for 10 aug to 14 aug 2104 is the potential upside trigger level 1007492015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2076 weekly pivotal support before […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2015 7:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (weekly)_11 Aug 2015

S&P500 (daily)_11 Aug 2015v2

S&P500 (4 hour)_11 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2076 weekly pivotal support before staging a recovery yesterday.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to evolve within a 5-month sideways range configuration in place since late February 2015. The range top stands at 2128/2138 (see daily chart).
  • Interestingly, recent price action has started to traced out an impending bullish continuation chart pattern called “Cup With Handle” (as depicted by the yellow shaded box) with its neckline resistance at 2128/2138 (see daily chart).
  • The exit potential of the “Cup With Handle” chart pattern stands at 2216 which also confluences with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 08 July 2015 low@8am to 27 July 2015 low@8am (see daily chart).
  • The long-term bullish trend since 02 October 2011 low remains intact as the Index continues to evolve above the lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel (in light blue) and 55-week Moving Average which both confluences at the 2040 level (see weekly chart).
  • The intermediate support stands at 2087 follow by the ascending trendline joining the lows since 08 July 2015 now at 2070 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic still has some room for further potential downside before reaching its extreme oversold region. This observation highlights the risk of a further pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 21 July 2015 @12am stands at 2104 (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2087

Pivot (key support): 2070

Resistance: 2104 & 2128/2138

Next support: 2045/2040

Conclusion

The Index is likely to see a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 2087 with a maximum limit set at the key 2070 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, the Index needs to break above the 2104 potential upside trigger level to gain impetus for an upside push to retest the significant range top (resistance) at 2128/2138.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 2070 pivotal support is likely to see a deeper slide to test the long-term support at 2045/2040.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.