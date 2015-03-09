sp 500 weekly outlook for 09 mar to 13 mar potential short term push up before downside movement res
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plummeted and met our expected weekly […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plummeted and met our expected weekly […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plummeted and met our expected weekly target of 2067. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 2092/2104
Pivot (key resistance): 2120
Support: 2067 & 2033/2022
Next resistance: 2140/2170
Intermediate term technical elements remain bearish. However, do expect a potential short-term push up above 2067 towards the 2092/2104 intermediate term resistance before another round of potential downside movement occurs to target the next support at 2033/2022.
However, a clearance above the 2120 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to negate the intermediate term setback scenario for a continuation of the bullish trend to target the next resistance at 2140/2170.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.