What happened last week

The S&P 500 has rallied and met our target at 2067 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous outlook.

Key elements

Since early December 2014, the Index has been evolving within an ‘Expanding Wedge” configuration with upper and lower limits at 2100/2128 and 1980/1975 respectively (see daily chart).

The 200-day Moving Average is acting as a support at 1980 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator continues to be supported by its trendline support but it is now capped below by a horizontal resistance (see daily chart).

The 2028/2022 support also corresponds closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 02 February 2015 low to 06 February 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The upper limit of the ‘Expanding Wedge” at 2128 corresponds closely with the 1.236 Fibonacci projection from 16 December 2014 low to 16 January 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2028/2022

Pivot (key support): 1980/1975

Resistance: 2073 & 2100/2128

Next support: 1920/1900

Conclusion

The Index is likely to shape a pull-back towards the intermediate support at 2028/2022 before another round of potential upswing to retest the 06 February 2015 swing high at 2073 before targeting the upper limit of the “Expanding Wedge” at 2100/2128.

However, a break below the weekly pivotal support at 1980/1975 may see a deeper decline to test the long-term significant support at 1920/1900 (also the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel –in light blue).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.