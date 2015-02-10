sp 500 weekly outlook for 09 feb to 13 feb pull back before further push up towards expanding wedge
The S&P 500 has rallied and met our target at 2067 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous outlook.
Intermediate support: 2028/2022
Pivot (key support): 1980/1975
Resistance: 2073 & 2100/2128
Next support: 1920/1900
The Index is likely to shape a pull-back towards the intermediate support at 2028/2022 before another round of potential upswing to retest the 06 February 2015 swing high at 2073 before targeting the upper limit of the “Expanding Wedge” at 2100/2128.
However, a break below the weekly pivotal support at 1980/1975 may see a deeper decline to test the long-term significant support at 1920/1900 (also the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel –in light blue).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.