SP 500 Weekly Outlook for 08 Jun to 12 Jun: Potential Multi Week Bearish Move in Progress Below 2105
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the lower boundary of the bearish ‘Ascending Wedge” configuration.
Intermediate resistance: 2105
Pivot (key resistance): 2120
Support: 2083, 2071 & 2040
Next resistance: 2150 & 2170/2180
The Index is in the midst of a multi-week correction. However, it faces the risk of a short-term push up above 2083 towards the intermediate resistance at 2105 before another down leg occurs to target the next support at 2071.
However, a clearance above the 2120 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected bearish move for a squeeze up towards 2150.
