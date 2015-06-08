(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the lower boundary of the bearish ‘Ascending Wedge” configuration.

Key elements

The long-term bullish trend remains intact for the Index as it continues to evolve within a long-term ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 02 October 2011 low (see weekly chart).

The lower boundary (support) of the long-term ascending channel (in light blue) is now at 2040 (see weekly chart).

The long-term RSI oscillator still has some room for further downside (as depicted by the green box) before reaching its significant supports (see weekly chart).

The Index has broken below the lower boundary of the bearish ‘Ascending Wedge” configuration now turns pull-back resistance at 2105 (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation highlights the risk of a short-term push up in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

The trendline resistance joining the highs since 19 May 2015 is at 2120 which also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 19 May 2015 to 05 May 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 2105

Pivot (key resistance): 2120

Support: 2083, 2071 & 2040

Next resistance: 2150 & 2170/2180

Conclusion

The Index is in the midst of a multi-week correction. However, it faces the risk of a short-term push up above 2083 towards the intermediate resistance at 2105 before another down leg occurs to target the next support at 2071.

However, a clearance above the 2120 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected bearish move for a squeeze up towards 2150.

