sp 500 weekly outlook for 08 jun to 12 jun potential multi week bearish move in progress below 21052

(Click to enlarge charts)   What happened last week   The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the lower […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2015 7:14 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (weekly)_18 June 2015

S&P 500 (daily)-weekly forecast 08 June 2015

S&P 500 (4 hour)-weekly forecast 08 June 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

 

What happened last week

 

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the lower boundary of the bearish ‘Ascending Wedge” configuration.

 

Key elements

 

  • The long-term bullish trend remains intact for the Index as it continues to evolve within a long-term ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 02 October 2011 low (see weekly chart).
  • The lower boundary (support) of the long-term ascending channel (in light blue) is now at 2040 (see weekly chart).
  • The long-term RSI oscillator still has some room for further downside (as depicted by the green box) before reaching its significant supports (see weekly chart).
  • The Index has broken below the lower boundary of the bearish ‘Ascending Wedge” configuration now turns pull-back resistance at 2105 (see daily chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation highlights the risk of a short-term push up in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).
  • The trendline resistance joining the highs since 19 May 2015 is at 2120 which also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 19 May 2015 to 05 May 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

 

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

 

Intermediate resistance: 2105

 

Pivot (key resistance): 2120

 

Support: 2083, 2071 & 2040

 

Next resistance: 2150 & 2170/2180

 

Conclusion

 

The Index is in the midst of a multi-week correction. However, it faces the risk of a short-term push up above 2083 towards the intermediate resistance at 2105 before another down leg occurs to target the next support at 2071.

 

However, a clearance above the 2120 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected bearish move for a squeeze up towards 2150.

 

Disclaimer

 

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

 

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


 

Economic Calendar

