The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed up but managed to stage a retreat below the 2096/2105 intermediate resistance as expected (printed a high of 2087 on 02 July 2015).
*Note: The Index has gapped down in today’s morning session, 06 July 2015 and met the key support at 2040 (downside target).
Intermediate support: 2056
Pivot (key support): 2040/2038
Resistance: 2090 & 2101
Next support: 2012
Technical elements suggest that the Index has reached a key inflection level at 2040 where a potential bullish reversal should occur. As long as the 2040/2038 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further upside movement to set sight on 2091 before 2101.
However, a break below 2040/2038 is likely to invalidate the expected bullish reversal/recovery scenario for a further slide to test the next support at 2012 (lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 02 October 2011 low & 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 22 June 2015 high @8pm to 02 July 2015 high @8pm).
