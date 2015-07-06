(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed up but managed to stage a retreat below the 2096/2105 intermediate resistance as expected (printed a high of 2087 on 02 July 2015).

*Note: The Index has gapped down in today’s morning session, 06 July 2015 and met the key support at 2040 (downside target).

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

Current price action has tumbled towards the 3-month plus range configuration’s lower boundary (support) in place since 25 February 2015 at 2040 (see daily chart).

The 2040 support also confluences with the 55-week Moving Average (in blue) that has supported the Index in every sharp down move since 03 June 2012 (see weekly chart).

In terms of Elliot Wave Principal, the 2040 support also confluences closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 02 February 2015 low to 19 May 2015 high and multiple Fibonacci projection clusters from various degrees as seen from the 4 hour chart. This wave structure suggests that the current corrective down move 19 May 2015 high is likely to have ended and the Index is now undergoing the start of a potential bullish (impulsive) move (see daily & 4 charts).

The intermediate and long-term RSI momentum oscillators are now on their respective supports (see weekly & daily charts).

The significant medium term resistance will be at 2090/2101 which is the gap and 50%/61% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 19 May 2015 high to the current 06 July 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic momentum oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2056

Pivot (key support): 2040/2038

Resistance: 2090 & 2101

Next support: 2012

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the Index has reached a key inflection level at 2040 where a potential bullish reversal should occur. As long as the 2040/2038 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further upside movement to set sight on 2091 before 2101.

However, a break below 2040/2038 is likely to invalidate the expected bullish reversal/recovery scenario for a further slide to test the next support at 2012 (lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 02 October 2011 low & 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 22 June 2015 high @8pm to 02 July 2015 high @8pm).

