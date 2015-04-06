(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has traded sideways above the 2040/2037 weekly pivotal support.

Key elements

The 200-day Moving Average (in orange) is supporting the Index at 2037 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region (see daily chart).

The long-term RSI oscillator is coming close to its significant trendline support that coincides with the significant swing lows of March 2009, October 2011 and October 2014 respectively (see weekly chart).

The trendline support and resistance (in pink) are at 2040/2037 and 2110 respectively (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 23 March 2015 is now at 2064 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has also dipped into its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 2040/2037

Resistance: 2064 & 2110

Next support: 1992/1979

Conclusion

2040/2037 remain the weekly pivotal support to watch but the 2064 intermediate resistance needs to be taken out to add impetus for a potential upswing to target the range top at 2110.

However, a crack below 2040/2037 is likely to see a deeper decline to retest the lower boundary (in dark blue, joining the lows from 16 December 2014) of the “Expanding Wedge” configuration and 1.236 Fibonacci projection at 1992/1979.

