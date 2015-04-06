sp 500 weekly outlook for 06 apr to 10 apr 2064 needs to be taken out to see a potential upswing 432

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has traded sideways above the 2040/2037 weekly […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 6, 2015 5:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P 500 (weekly)-weekly forecast-06 Apr 2015

S&P 500 (daily)-weekly forecast-06 Apr 2015

S&P 500 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-06 Apr 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has traded sideways above the 2040/2037 weekly pivotal support.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The 200-day Moving Average (in orange) is supporting the Index at 2037 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region (see daily chart).
  • The long-term RSI oscillator is coming close to its significant trendline support that coincides with the significant swing lows of March 2009, October 2011 and October 2014 respectively (see weekly chart).
  • The trendline support and resistance (in pink) are at 2040/2037 and 2110 respectively (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 23 March 2015 is now at 2064 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has also dipped into its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 2040/2037

Resistance: 2064 & 2110

Next support: 1992/1979

Conclusion

2040/2037 remain the weekly pivotal support to watch but the 2064 intermediate resistance needs to be taken out to add impetus for a potential upswing to target the range top at 2110.

However, a crack below 2040/2037 is likely to see a deeper decline to retest the lower boundary (in dark blue, joining the lows from 16 December 2014) of the “Expanding Wedge” configuration and 1.236 Fibonacci projection at 1992/1979.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.