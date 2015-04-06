sp 500 weekly outlook for 06 apr to 10 apr 2064 needs to be taken out to see a potential upswing 432
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has traded sideways above the 2040/2037 weekly pivotal support.
Pivot (key support): 2040/2037
Resistance: 2064 & 2110
Next support: 1992/1979
2040/2037 remain the weekly pivotal support to watch but the 2064 intermediate resistance needs to be taken out to add impetus for a potential upswing to target the range top at 2110.
However, a crack below 2040/2037 is likely to see a deeper decline to retest the lower boundary (in dark blue, joining the lows from 16 December 2014) of the “Expanding Wedge” configuration and 1.236 Fibonacci projection at 1992/1979.
