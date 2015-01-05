sp 500 weekly outlook for 05 jan to 09 jan 20192017 is the support to watch for a potential bullish
The S&P 500 has shaped a pull-back as expected towards the 2054 intermediate support. Please click on this link to see more details on our previous outlook.
Pivot (key support): 2019/2017
Resistance: 2100 & 2140/2170
Next support: 1920/1900
As long as the weekly pivotal support at 2019/2017 support holds, the Index is likely to shape an upside movement to target 2100 follow by the long-term significant resistance zone at 2140/2170.
On the other hand, a break below 2140/2170 may damage the bullish trend to see the start of a correction towards the next support at 1920/1900 in the first instance.
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.