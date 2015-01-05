What happened last week

The S&P 500 has shaped a pull-back as expected towards the 2054 intermediate support. Please click on this link to see more details on our previous outlook.

Key elements

The 200-day Moving Average is now coming to support the Index at around 2019 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region (see daily chart).

The 2019/2017 level is a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal (see 4 hour chart).

The upper boundary of its long-term ascending channel (in light blue) is now at 2100 follow by 2140/2170 next (see weekly chart).

The 2140/2170 resistance zone also confluences closely with multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees.

The lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel (in light blue) stands at 1900 (see weekly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 2019/2017

Resistance: 2100 & 2140/2170

Next support: 1920/1900

Conclusion

As long as the weekly pivotal support at 2019/2017 support holds, the Index is likely to shape an upside movement to target 2100 follow by the long-term significant resistance zone at 2140/2170.

On the other hand, a break below 2140/2170 may damage the bullish trend to see the start of a correction towards the next support at 1920/1900 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.