May 4, 2015
S&P 500 (weekly)-weekly forecast 04 May 2015

S&P 500 (daily)-weekly forecast 04 May 2015

S&P 500 (4 hour)-weekly forecast 04 May 2015

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the lower neutrality zone at 2110 and plunged lower. It almost hit the expected downside target at 2070 (printed a low 2076 on 01 May 2015) before reversing up.

Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action suggests that the Index is now evolving into a bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration since late December 2014 with upper and lower boundaries (in dark blue) now at 2140/2148 and 2085 respectively (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains above the trendline support and still has some room before hitting its horizontal resistance (see daily chart).
  • The 2140 resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The 200-day Moving Average (in orange) is supporting the Index at 2040 (see daily chart)
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme “overbought” level which highlights the risk of an imminent pull-back in price action (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2095

Pivot (key support): 2085

Resistance: 2123 & 2140/2148

Next support: 2040

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest that the Index is coming close to a key inflection zone at 2140/2170 where a risk of a 7% to 10% decline may occur.

On an intermediate term (1 to 3 weeks) basis, the Index may see a pull-back below the 2123 intermediate resistance towards the 2095/2085 support zone before a potential push up materialises towards the lower limit of the key inflection zone at 2140/2148.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2085 weekly pivotal support is likely to invalidate the push up scenario for another choppy decline towards the next support at 2040.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products.

