The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the lower neutrality zone at 2110 and plunged lower. It almost hit the expected downside target at 2070 (printed a low 2076 on 01 May 2015) before reversing up.
Intermediate support: 2095
Pivot (key support): 2085
Resistance: 2123 & 2140/2148
Next support: 2040
Current technical elements suggest that the Index is coming close to a key inflection zone at 2140/2170 where a risk of a 7% to 10% decline may occur.
On an intermediate term (1 to 3 weeks) basis, the Index may see a pull-back below the 2123 intermediate resistance towards the 2095/2085 support zone before a potential push up materialises towards the lower limit of the key inflection zone at 2140/2148.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2085 weekly pivotal support is likely to invalidate the push up scenario for another choppy decline towards the next support at 2040.
