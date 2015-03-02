sp 500 weekly outlook for 02 mar to 06 mar risk of an intermediate decline below 21402170 266682015
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued to push up but remained below the 2140/2170 weekly pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 2128
Pivot (key resistance): 2140/2170
Support: 2085 & 2067
Next resistance: 2240
As long as the 2140/2170 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the U.S. SP 500 Index still faces a risk of an intermediate decline towards 2085 before 2067.
On the other hand, a break above 2140/2170 is likely to see a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 2240.
