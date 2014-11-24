What happened earlier

The S&P 500 has pull-backed and rallied towards our 2070 target as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.

Key elements

Price action is now testing the significant 2070 level which is the upper boundary of the ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 02 October 2011 (see weekly chart).

The longer-term RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal (see weekly chart).

The 20-day Moving Average is acting as a support at around 2042 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 16 October 2014 low to 21 November 2014 high coincides closely with the 2012 support (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 2070/2080

Support: 2042 & 2012

Next resistance: 2140/2170

Conclusion

The S&P 500 has reached a significant inflection level at 2070 with bearish signals from oscillators. Therefore as long as the 2080 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a setback towards 2042 and a break below 2042 may see a further decline to test the next support at 2012.

However, a clearance above 2080 may see the continuation of the bullish trend to target the long-term upside target at 2140/2170 (as per mentioned in our earlier Q4 2014 Outlook).

