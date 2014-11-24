sp 500 weekly outlook due for a potential setback below 20702080 80382014
The S&P 500 has pull-backed and rallied towards our 2070 target as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.
Pivot (key resistance): 2070/2080
Support: 2042 & 2012
Next resistance: 2140/2170
The S&P 500 has reached a significant inflection level at 2070 with bearish signals from oscillators. Therefore as long as the 2080 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a setback towards 2042 and a break below 2042 may see a further decline to test the next support at 2012.
However, a clearance above 2080 may see the continuation of the bullish trend to target the long-term upside target at 2140/2170 (as per mentioned in our earlier Q4 2014 Outlook).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.