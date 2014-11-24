sp 500 weekly outlook due for a potential setback below 20702080 80382014

  What happened earlier The S&P 500 has pull-backed and rallied towards our 2070 target as expected. Please click on this link for more details […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 24, 2014 4:39 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P 500 (weekly)-weekly forecast-24 Nov 2014

S&P 500 (daily)-weekly forecast-24 Nov 2014

S&P 500 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-24 Nov 2014

 

What happened earlier

The S&P 500 has pull-backed and rallied towards our 2070 target as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.

Key elements

  • Price action is now testing the significant 2070 level which is the upper boundary of the ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 02 October 2011 (see weekly chart).
  • The longer-term RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal (see weekly chart).
  • The 20-day Moving Average is acting as a support at around 2042 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 16 October 2014 low to 21 November 2014 high coincides closely with the 2012 support (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 2070/2080

Support: 2042 & 2012

Next resistance: 2140/2170

Conclusion

The S&P 500 has reached a significant inflection level at 2070 with bearish signals from oscillators. Therefore as long as the 2080 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a setback towards 2042 and a break below 2042 may see a further decline to test the next support at 2012.

However, a clearance above 2080 may see the continuation of the bullish trend to target the long-term upside target at 2140/2170 (as per mentioned in our earlier Q4 2014 Outlook).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.