Pivot (key support): 1841

Resistance: 1880 & 1940

Next support: 1830 & 1770

As highlighted in our previous weekly outlook on the S&P 500 (Uptrend remains intact) dated on 24 Mar 2014, the Index has tested our support and staged a rebound as expected.

The multi-month uptrend for the S&P 500 remains intact as it continues to trade above its 50-day Moving Average which is now supporting the Index at 1840. In addition, the MACD trend indicator is still above its centreline which suggests that the bulls are still in control (see daily chart).

Zooming into the shorter-term time frame (4-hour chart), the Index appears to be consolidating within a “Symmetrical Triangle” pattern. A break above the upper boundary of the pattern at 1880 is likely to trigger a rally towards 1940 (upper boundary of the ascending channel-see daily chart).

However, a break below the pivot at 1841 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards 1830 and a break below 1830 may unleash a further correction towards the next support at 1770 (200-day Moving Average & lower boundary of the ascending channel-see daily chart).

