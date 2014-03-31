sp 500 weekly outlook consolidation before another round of potential rally 50382014

Pivot (key support): 1841 Resistance: 1880 & 1940 Next support: 1830 & 1770 As highlighted in our previous weekly outlook on the S&P 500 (Uptrend […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 31, 2014 6:16 PM
Graph- S&P 500 is still above 50-day Moving Average

Graph-S&P 500 in Symmetrical Triangle consolidation before new potential rise

Pivot (key support): 1841

Resistance: 1880 & 1940

Next support: 1830 & 1770

As highlighted in our previous weekly outlook on the S&P 500 (Uptrend remains intact) dated on 24 Mar 2014, the Index has tested our support and staged a rebound as expected.

The multi-month uptrend for the S&P 500 remains intact as it continues to trade above its 50-day Moving Average which is now supporting the Index at 1840. In addition, the MACD trend indicator is still above its centreline which suggests that the bulls are still in control (see daily chart).

Zooming into the shorter-term time frame (4-hour chart), the Index appears to be consolidating within a “Symmetrical Triangle” pattern. A break above the upper boundary of the pattern at 1880 is likely to trigger a rally towards 1940 (upper boundary of the ascending channel-see daily chart).

However, a break below the pivot at 1841 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards 1830 and a break below 1830 may unleash a further correction towards the  next support at 1770 (200-day Moving Average & lower boundary of the ascending channel-see daily chart).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.