What happened last week

The S&P 500 has dipped towards the pre-defined intermediate support at 1954 and rallied towards our upside target at 2010 as expected. Pleas click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

The upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 02 October 2011 is now at 2070 (see weekly chart).

The longer-term RSI remains bullish above its 50% level (see weekly chart).

The 50 and 200-day Moving Averages are acting as supports at 1975 and 1926 respectively (see daily chart).

The 1975 support also corresponds with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 15 October 2014 low (see daily chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator still has some downside potential before reaching its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 1975

Resistance: 2070

Next support: 1926 & 1900

Conclusion

The intermediate bullish trend remains intact since the 15 Oct 2014 low of 1820. The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator is still exhibiting weakness which suggests a potential pull-back is likely to occur above the 1975 pivotal support before another round of upside movement to target the next resistance at 2070.

However, a break below 1975 may negate the bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards the next support zone at 1926/1900.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.