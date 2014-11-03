sp 500 weekly outlook bullish tone remains intact with key support at 1974 78172014
The S&P 500 has dipped towards the pre-defined intermediate support at 1954 and rallied towards our upside target at 2010 as expected. Pleas click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.
Pivot (key support): 1975
Resistance: 2070
Next support: 1926 & 1900
The intermediate bullish trend remains intact since the 15 Oct 2014 low of 1820. The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator is still exhibiting weakness which suggests a potential pull-back is likely to occur above the 1975 pivotal support before another round of upside movement to target the next resistance at 2070.
However, a break below 1975 may negate the bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards the next support zone at 1926/1900.
