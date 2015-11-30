sp 500 weekly outlook 30 nov to 04 dec bullish tone remains intact above 20702062 key support 178743
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has shaped a pull-back but held above the lower limit of the 2070/2062 key weekly pivotal support zone as expected in a Thanksgiving holiday shortened week.
Intermediate support: 2084
Pivot (key support): 2070/62
Resistance: 2138 & 2165
Next support: 2040 & 1994
Technical elements remain positive and as long as the 2070/2062 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further potential rally to retest the 2138 range top before targeting the next resistance at 2165.
On the other hand, a crack below the 2070/2062 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to test the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel (in dark blue) at 2040. Only a clear break below 2040 is likely to trigger a further decline towards 1994, the critical pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout.
