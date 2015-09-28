(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 1946 weekly pivotal support and tumbled towards the alternate target at 1910.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The S&P 500 Index has remained above the long-term key support at 1890 which is defined by the horizontal support on March 2014/October 2014 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term upside movement from 02 October 2011 low to the 19 May 2015 current all-time high (see weekly chart).

The Index has also formed a bullish weekly “Hammer” candlestick at the 1890 long-term key support. The “Hammer” low stands at 1835 (see weekly chart).

Last week’s decline seen in the price action has lead the Index to tumble to its sideways range configuration support at 1910 (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The upper limit (resistance) of this sideway range configuration in place since 28 August 2015 is at 1996 (see 4 hour chart).

Both the daily and 4 hour Stochastic oscillators have dipped into their respective oversold regions which suggests that the downside momentum of the down move from 18 September 2015 high (failure bullish breakout from the range configuration) has abated (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index has appeared to have completed (a),(b),(c) “Irregular Flat” correction configuration that has started from 28 August 2015 high (the aforementioned sideways range configuration). From the 18 September 2015 high of 2021, the Index has traced out a set of 5 waves (lesser degree) of the final bearish (c) leg of the “Flat” correction that lead it to hit the range support at 1910 (close to the 1.236% Fibonacci projection from 28 August 2015 high @4am to 18 September 2015 high @ 12am) (see 4 hour chart).

The next significant resistance to watch will be at the 2040/2050 zone defined by the former range support linking the lows of March/April 2015 and the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 1910

Resistance: 1962 & 1996

Next support: 1854/1835

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index is likely to have completed its bearish corrective movement on last Thursday, 24 September 2015 at the 1910 range support.

As long as the 1910 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential recovery towards 1962 before targeting the range top (resistance) at 1996.

However, failure to hold above the 1910 pivotal support may see a further decline to revist the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 1854/1835.

