sp 500 weekly outlook 28 sep to 02 oct holding above the key 1910 range support 1429032015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 1946 weekly pivotal […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 1946 weekly pivotal […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 1946 weekly pivotal support and tumbled towards the alternate target at 1910.
Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Pivot (key support): 1910
Resistance: 1962 & 1996
Next support: 1854/1835
Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index is likely to have completed its bearish corrective movement on last Thursday, 24 September 2015 at the 1910 range support.
As long as the 1910 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential recovery towards 1962 before targeting the range top (resistance) at 1996.
However, failure to hold above the 1910 pivotal support may see a further decline to revist the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 1854/1835.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.