sp 500 weekly outlook 21 sep to 25 sep back at the range support of 1946 1363542015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has attempted a bullish breakout on the […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has attempted a bullish breakout on the […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has attempted a bullish breakout on the 1994/1996 upside trigger level prior to the U.S. central bank, Fed’s policy interest rate announcement on 18 September 2015 (Singapore time).
Interestingly, the Index has reversed down shapely after the Fed decided to keep its Fed Funds overnight interest rate unchanged at 0.25 % since December 2008. This decline of 3.4% from the 18 September 2015 high of 2021 has managed to stall at the 1938 range support (weekly pivot).
Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.
Pivot (key support): 1946
Resistance: 1996 & 2040/2050
Next support: 1910 & 1854/1835
The Index has tumbled back towards its range support (new weekly pivot) at 1946. Technical elements are suggesting a potential push up back to retest the range resistance at 1996. Only a clear break above 1996 (daily close preferred) is likely to trigger a further upside movement to target the 2040/2050 resistance zone.
On the other hand, a break below the 1946 weekly pivotal support may see a further slide to test 1910 and even the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 1854/1835.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.