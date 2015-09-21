(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has attempted a bullish breakout on the 1994/1996 upside trigger level prior to the U.S. central bank, Fed’s policy interest rate announcement on 18 September 2015 (Singapore time).

Interestingly, the Index has reversed down shapely after the Fed decided to keep its Fed Funds overnight interest rate unchanged at 0.25 % since December 2008. This decline of 3.4% from the 18 September 2015 high of 2021 has managed to stall at the 1938 range support (weekly pivot).

Key elements

The S&P 500 Index has remained above the long-term key support at 1890 which is defined by the horizontal support on March 2014/October 2014 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term upside movement from 02 October 2011 low to the 19 May 2015 current all-time high (see weekly chart).

The Index has also formed a bullish weekly “Hammer” candlestick at the 1890 long-term key support. The “Hammer” low stands at 1835 (see weekly chart).

The weekly (long-term) Stochastic oscillator continues to inch upwards from its oversold region and still has room for further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation indicates that the downside momentum of the multi-month downside movement that started from the 17 May 2015 high has abated (see weekly chart).

On the shorter-term, the Index is still trapped inside a range configuration with resistance at 1996 and trendline support now at 1946 (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests a potential push up in price action of the Index to retest the range resistance at 1996 (see 4 hour chart).

The next significant resistance to watch will be at the 2040/2050 zone defined by the former range support linking the lows of March/April 2015 and the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 1946

Resistance: 1996 & 2040/2050

Next support: 1910 & 1854/1835

Conclusion

The Index has tumbled back towards its range support (new weekly pivot) at 1946. Technical elements are suggesting a potential push up back to retest the range resistance at 1996. Only a clear break above 1996 (daily close preferred) is likely to trigger a further upside movement to target the 2040/2050 resistance zone.

On the other hand, a break below the 1946 weekly pivotal support may see a further slide to test 1910 and even the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 1854/1835.

