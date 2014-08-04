What happened last week

The S&P 500 has broken below the 1950 support and registered a steep decline. Interestingly, this decline has stalled at the next support region of 1926/1922. Refer to this link for last week outlook.

Key elements

The Index has reacted off the upper boundary of an ascending channel (in orange) in place since 02 Oct 2011 low at around 1992 (see weekly chart).

The trendline support (in blue) in place since 11 Nov 2012 is now at 1900 which is also thepull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel (in green) (see weekly chart).

The Index has managed to hold above the lower boundary of an intermediate term ascending channel in place since 03 February 2014 at 1926/1922 (see daily chart).

The 100-day Moving Average is acting as a support at around 1922 (see daily chart).

The 200-day Moving Average is coming to act as a support at around 1890 (see daily chart).

The Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region (see daily chart).

The 1922 and 1900 support levels correspond with the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement from 14 April 2014 low respectively (see daily chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region and still has room towards the overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Intermediate support: 1926/1922

Pivot (key support): 1900/1890

Intermediate resistance: 1950

Resistance: 1992

Next support: 1813

Conclusion

The S&P 500 has managed to stage a rebound from the intermediate support at 1926/1922 and it needs to break above the 1950 intermediate resistance to trigger a further recovery to retest its current all-time high at 1992.

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 1900/1890 is likely to kick-start a correction towards the next support at 1813

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.