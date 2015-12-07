(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2070/2062 weekly pivotal support (printed a low of 2041 on 03 December )before a sharp recovery occurred on last Friday, 07 December 2015 due to stronger than expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.

Key Economic Data Release/Events

10 Dec (Thurs) – Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending 04 Dec @1300 GMT

11 Dec (Fri) – Retail Sales for Nov @1330 GMT

11 Dec (Fri) – Producer Price Index (PPI) for Nov @1330 GMT

11 Dec (Fri) – Preliminary Reuters/Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for Dec @ 1500 GMT

Key elements

The steep decline seen in price action on last Thursday, 03 December triggered by a lesser than expected European Central Bank (ECB)’s monetary policies has caused the Index to challenge the lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low at 2050 (see daily chart).

The 2050 support also confluences closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 16 November 2015 low to 02 December 2015 high.

Since its all-time high of 2138 printed on 19 May 2015, the Index has been capped by a descending trendline (in brown) on three occasions (21 July, 03 November & 02 December 2015) now acting as a resistance at 2106 (see daily chart).

The next significant medium-term resistance now stands at 2183 which is defined closely the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low and the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 24 August 2015 low to 03 November 2015 high projected from 16 November 2015 low (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 2050

Resistance: 2106, 2138 & 2183

Next support: 2018/1994

Conclusion

We maintain our medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bullish bias and adjusted the weekly pivotal support to 2050 to take into account of last week “noise” at the 2070/2062 zone. In addition, the Index now needs to break above the 2106 intermediate resistance (potential upside trigger) to open up scope for a potential upside movement to target the current all-time high of 2138 before 2183.

However, failure to hold above the 2050 weekly pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a deeper slide to retest the pull-back support zone of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 2018/1997.

