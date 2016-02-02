(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

Yesterday, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed up and made a higher high of 1947 which is above last Friday, 29 January 2016 high of 1939 as market shrugged off a weak ISM manufacturing reading of 48.2 for January 2016 (a level below 50 represents contraction and this is the second consecutive month of a reading below 50. In addition, this economic data has been declining since July 2015 reading of 53.5 which indicates a weak U.S. manufacturing sector).

The rally is likely to be caused by an anticipation of better that expected result of Google (Alphabet), part of the momentum play, FANG group. In fact, Google surged 9% in after-hours trade to print a high of 843 as earnings grew by a whipping 28% (Q4 2015 EPS of $8.67 versus Q4 2014 EPS of $6.76). This increase in share price during the after-hours session has made Google (Alphabet) the most valuable public traded company in the world in terms of market capitalization, dethroning Apple. Google’s market capitalization (after-market hours) increased to $550 billion versus Apple’s market capitalisation of $534.7 billion.

Most importantly, our technical view has been anticipating the continuation of this mean reversion/ “snap-back rally” since its start on 20/21 January 2016 (click here for more details on our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday).

However, do be cautious now as we may be entering into the final phase of this mean reversion rally and we will post new technical elements to highlight the potential end as latest price actions/sentiment unfolds in the days ahead in our daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Since the 21 January 2016 low, the Index has been evolving within a short-term bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) now at 1908 that also confluences with the pull-back support of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout that occurred last Friday, 29 January 2016.

On the shorter-term, the Index has started to traced out a steeper ascending channel (in orange) from 28 January 2016 low of 1873 with its lower boundary (support) at 1919 that also confluences with the 38% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 28 January 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 1947.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the steeper ascending channel stands at 1954/58 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster and the minor swing high of 13 January 2016.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region which represents another potential upturn in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 1919

Pivot (key support): 1908

Resistance: 1954/58

Next support: 1873 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The Index has started to retrace towards the intermediate support at 1919 in the European session and as long as the 1908 short-term pivotal support holds, current technical elements are advocating for a further potential push up to target the 1954/58 resistance.

On the flipside, a break below the 1908 support is likely to negate the mean reversion rally scenario for a further decline to test 1873 medium-term pivotal support.

