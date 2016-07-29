sp 500 the squeeze prevails for an impending potential bullish breakout 1823682016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to evolve within a “tight” ascending range configuration of 18 points in place since 14 July 2016.
The latest easing monetary policies measures from Bank of Japan (BOJ) has minimum impact on the current price action of the Index. BOJ has just announced its latest monetary policy which came in slightly below expectation as the quantum of government bonds purchases (quantitative easing) was left unchanged at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen and nothing is being mentioned about enacting polices related to “helicopter money” . The only new easing measure is equites related exchange trade funds (ETFs) purchases where BOJ will increase to an annual pace of 6 trillion yen from 3.3 trillion yen.
Intermediate support: 2160
Pivot (key support): 2158
Resistances: 2178 & 2194
Next supports: 2148 (medium-term pivot) & 2110
Maintain bullish bias for a potential bullish breakout. As long as the 2158 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a push up to retest 2178 (ascending range top/resistance) and a break above it may open up scope for a further potential rally to target 2194 in the first step.
However, failure to hold above the 2158 short-term pivotal support may see a further dip to test this week medium-term pivotal support of 2148. Only a clear break (daily close) below 2148 is likely to invalidate the preferred medium-term bullish scenario for a deeper pull-back towards the significant pull-back support of 2110.
