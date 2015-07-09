sp 500 supported after china rebound 820872015

S&P 500 (daily chart shown below) futures rose sharply in pre-market trading on Thursday after the Asian session showed a broad-based rally following Wednesday’s plunge. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 9, 2015 3:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P 500 (daily chart shown below) futures rose sharply in pre-market trading on Thursday after the Asian session showed a broad-based rally following Wednesday’s plunge. The Shanghai Composite closed up nearly 5.8%, showing its greatest one-day percentage increase since 2009. The Hang Seng and Nikkei indices also rebounded, though not as dramatically.

Asia’s rally has tentatively helped fuel substantial rebounds in European equities, including the DAX and FTSE, as well as US equities and crude oil.

In the case of the S&P 500, the index found major support this week around the 2033 level, which has been tested or approached to the downside on most days this week as China equity markets and Greece continued to weigh on the index. This key 2033 level was also tested and well-respected twice back in late March.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

 

From a broader perspective, the S&P 500 is still firmly entrenched within a long-term uptrend. The index reached a new all-time high of 2134 as recently as May of this year. Since that high, the S&P has pulled back modestly but is currently far from entering into correction territory, normally defined as a pullback of 10% or more.

While this may currently be true, and the China equities markets may have been rescued for the moment by state policy and controls, further turmoil in those markets could well re-emerge. In this event, European and US indices could likely follow suit.

For the S&P 500, the key downside support level to watch remains at the noted 2033 level. Any subsequent break below that level should target further downside support objectives at the 2000 psychological level followed by key support around 1975.

To the upside, on any continued China market recovery, sustained trading above the 200-day moving average for the S&P 500 could push the index towards a re-test of 2130-area resistance.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.