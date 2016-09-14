sp 500 still holding above supports for a potential upleg 1830212016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the expected pull-back yesterday after a sharp up move reaction (2.6%) seen on Monday, 12 September.
However, yesterday’s pull-back in price action came in slightly beyond our expectation as it tumbled by 2.0% and almost wiped out the gains seen on Monday, 12 September. Most importantly, the Index is still trading above the 2110/100 medium-term pivotal support.
Intermediate support: 2123
Pivot (key support): 2110/100
Resistances: 2164 & 2194
Next support: 2079/73
Maintain bullish stance for a potential recovery to retest the 2164 intermediate resistance holding above the 2110/100 medium-term pivotal support. Only a break above 2164 is likely to open up scope for a further up move to target the 2194 range top in place since mid-August 2016.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2110/100 pivotal support is likely to invalidate our preferred recovery scenario to kick start a deeper corrective decline towards the next support at 2079/73 in the first step.
