Daily Outlook, Wed 14 September 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the expected pull-back yesterday after a sharp up move reaction (2.6%) seen on Monday, 12 September.

However, yesterday’s pull-back in price action came in slightly beyond our expectation as it tumbled by 2.0% and almost wiped out the gains seen on Monday, 12 September. Most importantly, the Index is still trading above the 2110/100 medium-term pivotal support.

Key elements

Yesterday’s drop in the price action has managed to stall in the mid U.S. session and formed a short-term ascending trendline (depicted in green) now acting as an intermediate support at 2123 and also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of this Monday’s sharp up move from 2108 low to 2164 high (see 1 hour chart).

The Index remains above the key pull-back support of 2110/100 which is also the lower boundary of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low (see daily chart).

The intermediate resistance stands at 2164 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the former minor swing lows area of 03 August/01 September 2016 and the minor swing high of this Monday, 12 September.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2123

Pivot (key support): 2110/100

Resistances: 2164 & 2194

Next support: 2079/73

Conclusion

Maintain bullish stance for a potential recovery to retest the 2164 intermediate resistance holding above the 2110/100 medium-term pivotal support. Only a break above 2164 is likely to open up scope for a further up move to target the 2194 range top in place since mid-August 2016.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2110/100 pivotal support is likely to invalidate our preferred recovery scenario to kick start a deeper corrective decline towards the next support at 2079/73 in the first step.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.