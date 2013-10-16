S&P 500

4-hour chart

Resistance: 1713 & 1733

Support: 1683/1676 & 1647

The S&P 500 has managed to stage a strong rebound close to its 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 28 Aug 2013 low at 1647. In addition, the RSI (21) oscillator is still showing positive momentum as it remains above the 50% level.

The first support to watch will be at the 1683/1676 zone (pull-back support + 55-Moving Average + 50% Fibonacci retracement from 9 Oct 2013 low). As long as this support zone holds, a further rally is likely to test the 1713 intermediate resistance and above 1713 may see a retest of its all-time historical high at 1733.

However, a break below 1676 may see a drop to retest the 1647 support.

Singapore Index (proxy for MSCI Singapore)

4-hour chart

Resistance: 368.9 & 375.0

Support: 361.1 & 357.0

The Singapore Index has managed to stage a rebound and traded higher from its pre-defined support at 357.0 as expected.

In addition, the MACD trend indicator is still above its centreline which indicates an on-going uptrend. Current price action has retraced but it is still holding above its support at 361.1 (pull-back support + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 4 Oct 2013 low). As long as the 361.1 support holds, the Index may see a further upmove to test the first resistance at 368.9 and above it may see a further rally towards the key resistance at 375.0 (neckline of the impending Double Bottom).

However a break below 361.1 may see a drop to retest the 357.0 support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.