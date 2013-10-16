sp 500 singapore index managed to bounce from respective supports 26872013

S&P 500 4-hour chart Resistance: 1713 & 1733 Support: 1683/1676 & 1647 The S&P 500 has managed to stage a strong rebound close to its […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 16, 2013 10:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P 500

4-hour chart

Resistance: 1713 & 1733

Support: 1683/1676 & 1647

The S&P 500 has managed to stage a strong rebound close to its 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 28 Aug 2013 low at 1647.  In addition, the RSI (21) oscillator is still showing positive momentum as it remains above the 50% level.

The first support to watch will be at the 1683/1676 zone (pull-back support + 55-Moving Average + 50% Fibonacci retracement from 9 Oct 2013 low).  As long as this support zone holds, a further rally is likely to test the 1713 intermediate resistance and above 1713 may see a retest of its all-time historical high at 1733.

However, a break below 1676 may see a drop to retest the 1647 support.

Singapore Index (proxy for MSCI Singapore)

4-hour chart

Resistance: 368.9 & 375.0

Support: 361.1 & 357.0

The Singapore Index has managed to stage a rebound and traded higher from its pre-defined support at 357.0 as expected.

In addition, the MACD trend indicator is still above its centreline which indicates an on-going uptrend. Current price action has retraced but it is still holding above its support at 361.1 (pull-back support + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 4 Oct 2013 low). As long as the 361.1 support holds, the Index may see a further upmove to test the first resistance at 368.9 and above it may see a further rally towards the key resistance at 375.0 (neckline of the impending Double Bottom).

However a break below 361.1 may see a drop to retest the 357.0 support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.