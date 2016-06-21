sp 500 showing signs of short term upside exhaustion 1817562016

Daily Outlook, Tues 21 June 2016

S&P500 (4 hour)_21 Jun 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_21 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

Yesterday’s push up in price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures)  from last Thursday, 16 June low of 2049 has stalled right at 2098/2100 resistance as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap) and dipped by 0.87% to print a low of 2080 in the closing hour of the U.S. session.

Today key U.S. economic data releases/events as follow:

  • U.S. Fed Chairwoman, Yellen testifies on monetary policies to Congress members @1400 GMT

Key elements

  • The recent push up (+2.50% ) from last Thursday, 16 June low of 2049 has traced out an impending bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration where the magnitude of its “higher highs” is lesser than the magnitude of its corresponding “higher lows”. These observations represent a sign of potential upside exhaustion.
  • The upper boundary (resistance) of the aforementioned bearish “Ascending Wedge” stands at 2105 with confluences with the 2098/2100 intermediate that is defined by the short-term descending trendline from 09 June 2016 high, minor swing high of 13 June 2016 and a Fibonacci retracement.
  • The lower boundary (support) of the “Ascending Wedge” rests at 2088.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a prior bearish divergence signal which also indicates an exhaustion of upside momentum in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2100/105

Supports: 2088 & 2065

Next resistance: 2110/21 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Signs of upside exhaustion. As long as the 2100/105 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 2088 trigger level is likely to unleash a potential decline to target the next short-term support at 2065 (minor swing low of 17 June 2016).

On the flipside, a clearance above the 2100/105 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the preferred bearish tone to see a further squeeze up towards the 2110/21 medium-term pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

