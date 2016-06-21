Daily Outlook, Tues 21 June 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

Yesterday’s push up in price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) from last Thursday, 16 June low of 2049 has stalled right at 2098/2100 resistance as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap) and dipped by 0.87% to print a low of 2080 in the closing hour of the U.S. session.

Today key U.S. economic data releases/events as follow:

U.S. Fed Chairwoman, Yellen testifies on monetary policies to Congress members @1400 GMT

Key elements

The recent push up (+2.50% ) from last Thursday, 16 June low of 2049 has traced out an impending bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration where the magnitude of its “higher highs” is lesser than the magnitude of its corresponding “higher lows”. These observations represent a sign of potential upside exhaustion.

configuration where the magnitude of its “higher highs” is lesser than the magnitude of its corresponding “higher lows”. These observations represent a sign of potential upside exhaustion. The upper boundary (resistance) of the aforementioned bearish “Ascending Wedge” stands at 2105 with confluences with the 2098/2100 intermediate that is defined by the short-term descending trendline from 09 June 2016 high, minor swing high of 13 June 2016 and a Fibonacci retracement.

The lower boundary (support) of the “Ascending Wedge” rests at 2088.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a prior bearish divergence signal which also indicates an exhaustion of upside momentum in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2100/105

Supports: 2088 & 2065

Next resistance: 2110/21 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Signs of upside exhaustion. As long as the 2100/105 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 2088 trigger level is likely to unleash a potential decline to target the next short-term support at 2065 (minor swing low of 17 June 2016).

On the flipside, a clearance above the 2100/105 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the preferred bearish tone to see a further squeeze up towards the 2110/21 medium-term pivotal resistance.

