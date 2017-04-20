sp 500 risk of further weakness below 2352 1849662017

By :  
April 20, 2017 4:57 PM
By :  

Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs, 20 Apr 2017)

S&P500 (daily)_20 Apr 2017

S&P500 (1 hour)_20 Apr 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had a failure bullish breakout yesterday at the opening of the U.S. session as it reintegrated back below the minor descending trendline resistance from 05 April 2017 high.

Yesterday’s price  movement of the Index has reduced the probability of a short-term rebound towards the 2364 medium-term pivotal resistance where we still maintain our medium-term bearish bias (click here for a recap of our latest weekly technical outlook).

Key technical elements

  • The key short-term resistance stands at 2352 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 18 April/19 April 2017 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 05 April 2017 high to Monday, 17 April 2017 Asian session low of 2326.
  • The daily RSI oscillator remains bearish below its pull-back resistance which suggests that medium-term downside momentum of price remains intact.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to inch upwards towards an extreme overbought level which suggests that a further minor push up is still possible towards the 2344/2352 region.
  • The next short-term support after 2326 (17 April) minor swing low rests at 2312 which is defined by the 0.764 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 05 April 2017 high to 17 April 2017 low projected to yesterday high of 2352.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2344

Pivot (key resistance): 2352

Supports: 2326 & 2312

Next resistance: 2364 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The Index may see a residual push up towards 2344/2352 key short-term resistance zone before another potential downleg materialises to retest 17 April 2017 minor swing low of 2326 before targeting the next support of 2312.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 2352 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish bias to see a further squeeze up to test the 2364 medium-term pivotal resistance.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.