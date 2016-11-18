Short-term technical outlook – Fri, 18 Nov 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to push higher within our bullish bias expectation as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook on the major stock indices published earlier on Monday, 14 November (click here for a recap).

The Index has continued to its upside movement after a bullish breakout from its minor “symmetrical triangle” range configuration on Tuesday, 15 November, U.S. session. From yesterday’s U.S. session high of 2188, it had rallied by 7.6% from the “wash out” low of 2032 seen on 09 November 2016 in the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election results.

The broader based S&P 500 has lagged (has yet to break above its current all-time high of 2194) behind the Dow Jones Industrial and the Russell 2000, a benchmark for local U.S. small-caps firms where the Dow and Russell have surged to make new all-time high of 18934 and 1313 respectively.

The outperformance of the Dow and Russell is largely driven by Trumpnomics ; U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign pledges to ramp up infrastructure spending, reduce some regulations imposed on financial institutions from the Dodd-Frank Act. The financials, Industrials and materials a rallied sharply. In contrast, the technology, consumer staples and utilities sectors have all declined (refer to the 2nd chart).

Both the consumer staples and utilities sectors are considered as defensive sectors (constant stream of dividend pay outs) where they tends to underperform in a rising interest rate environment due to the opportunity cost factor. The market has already started to price in upward pressure in interest rates (sell-off in the U.S. treasuries/sovereign bonds market where the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield has staged a bullish breakout from the significant 1.98 long-term pivotal resistance) due to Trump’s massive expansionary fiscal policy plans.

The sell-off technology shares is triggered by uncertainty and fear of Trump’s campaign pledges on anti-trade and immigration policies that can result a disruption in their respective global operations as most of the tech firms have overseas manufacturing and supply chains.

Key elements

The Index has continued to inch higher after a retest on the pull-back support of the minor “symmetrical triangle” range bullish breakout on Wed, 16 November, U.S. session. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current up move is likely the minor degree bullish impulsive wave 3 in place since 15 November 2016 minor low of 2155 with potential upside targets at 2211 and 2245.

Since Wednesday, 16 November, the “Trump-driven” sell-off seen in the technology shares has started to stabilization. As seen in the ETF (exchange traded fund) of the technology sector (XLK), its price action has stage a strong rebound from its long-term pivotal support zone of 45.80/44.70 with a resurgence of upside momentum as the weekly RSI oscillator has staged a rebound from its corresponding supports (refer to the 3 rd chart).

chart). Therefore from a sector rotation perspective, it seems that the previous lagging technology sector has made a significant post U.S. presidential election swing low this week and now shall lead the broad market higher.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2177

Resistances: 2194 & 2211

Next support: 2153 (pull-back support of the former range top from 16 August 2016 high)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias with support from the technology sector. As long as the short-term pivotal support of 2177 holds, the Index is likely to stage a further potential push up to retest its current all-tine high of 2194 before targeting 2211 next in the first step.

However, failure to hold above 2177 may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a slide back towards the next support at 2153.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro, eSignal & Stockcharts.com

