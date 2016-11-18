sp 500 rise in progress to eye potential new all time high with support from technology shares 18381

Short-term technical outlook – Fri, 18 Nov 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 18, 2016 4:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook – Fri, 18 Nov 2016

sp500-1-hour_18-nov-2016

u-s-stock-sectors-performance_18-nov-2016

sp-tech-sector-weekly_18-nov-2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to push higher within our bullish bias expectation as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook  on the major stock indices published earlier on Monday, 14 November (click here for a recap).

The Index has continued to its upside movement after a bullish breakout from its minor “symmetrical triangle” range configuration on Tuesday, 15 November, U.S. session.  From yesterday’s U.S. session high of 2188, it had rallied by 7.6% from the “wash out” low of 2032 seen on 09 November 2016 in the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election results.

The broader based S&P 500 has lagged (has yet to break above its current all-time high of 2194) behind the Dow Jones Industrial and the Russell 2000, a benchmark for local U.S. small-caps firms where the Dow and Russell have surged to make new all-time high of 18934 and 1313 respectively.

The outperformance of the Dow and Russell is largely driven by Trumpnomics ; U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign pledges to ramp up infrastructure spending, reduce some regulations imposed on financial institutions from the Dodd-Frank Act. The financials, Industrials and materials a rallied sharply. In contrast, the technology, consumer staples and utilities sectors have all declined (refer to the 2nd chart).

Both the consumer staples and utilities sectors are considered as defensive sectors (constant stream of dividend pay outs) where they tends to underperform in a rising interest rate environment due to the opportunity cost factor. The market has already started to price in upward pressure in interest rates (sell-off in the U.S. treasuries/sovereign bonds market where the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield has staged a bullish breakout from the significant 1.98 long-term pivotal resistance) due to Trump’s massive expansionary fiscal policy plans.

The sell-off technology shares is triggered by uncertainty and fear of Trump’s campaign pledges on anti-trade and immigration policies that can result a disruption in their respective global operations  as most of the tech firms have overseas manufacturing and supply chains.

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to inch higher after a retest on the pull-back support of the minor “symmetrical triangle” range bullish breakout on Wed, 16 November, U.S. session. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current up move is likely the minor degree bullish impulsive wave 3 in place since 15 November 2016 minor low of 2155 with potential upside targets at 2211 and 2245.
  • Since Wednesday, 16 November, the “Trump-driven” sell-off seen in the technology shares has started to stabilization. As seen in the ETF (exchange traded fund) of the technology sector (XLK), its price action has stage a strong rebound from its long-term pivotal support zone of 45.80/44.70 with a resurgence of upside momentum as the weekly RSI oscillator has staged a rebound from its corresponding supports (refer to the 3rd chart).
  • Therefore from a sector rotation perspective, it seems that the previous lagging technology sector has made a significant post U.S. presidential election swing low this week and now shall lead the broad market higher.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2177

Resistances: 2194 & 2211

Next support: 2153 (pull-back support of the former range top from 16 August 2016 high)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias with support from the technology sector. As long as the short-term pivotal support of 2177 holds, the Index is likely to stage a further potential push up to retest its current all-tine high of 2194 before targeting 2211 next in the first step.

However, failure to hold above 2177 may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a slide back towards the next support at 2153.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro, eSignal & Stockcharts.com

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.