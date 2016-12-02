sp 500 residual drop towards 2178 before potential recovery 1838952016

December 2, 2016 1:07 PM
Short-term technical outlook – Fri, 02 Dec 2016

sp500-4-hour_02-dec-2016

sp500-1-hour_02-dec-2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to stage the expected minor pull-back that has been earlier anticipated at the start of the week as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook published on Monday, 28 November (click here for a recap).

This on-going weakness can be attributed to the impending political risk event, the Italy’s referendum to be held on this Sunday, 04 December where Italians vote on a constitution change to reduce the power of the Senate so that Italy’s PM Renzi’s proposed reforms can be passed more easily.

Interestingly, yesterday’s sell-off seen in the Index has led it to rest at our medium-term inflection zone of 2190/2178 where another round of medium-term up move may materialise.

Key elements

  • The Index is now coming close to the medium-term pivotal support at 2178 which is defined by the graphical former swing highs area of 10 November 2016 and 22 September 2016. In addition, it is also a Fibonacci cluster.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the on-going slide in place since the start of this week is likely to be the minor degree corrective wave 4 down move with a potential end target at 2178. Therefore, the Index may start to stage a rebound after a slide towards the 2178 level.
  • Both the 4 and 1 hour Stochastic oscillators have dipped into their respective oversold region which suggests that the downside momentum of the on-going decline is getting overstretched where the an imminent rebound in price action is likely to occur soon.
  • Yesterday’s sell-off is being led by tech shares but despite the intraday weakness, the Technology sector ETF (XLK) is still holding above its medium-term key support at 45.80/44.70.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

 Pivot (key support): 2178 (medium-term)

 Resistances: 2196 & 2211

 Next support: 2145/32 (former trendline resistance from 08 September 2016 high)

Conclusion

The Index is likely to see a residual push down towards the 2178 medium-term pivotal support before a potential rebound occurs towards 2196. Only a break above 2196 may open up scope for a more sustainable recovery to retest the minor swing areas of 26 November and 30 November 2016 at 2211.

However, a daily close below 2178 is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a deeper decline to target the next support at 2145/32.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

