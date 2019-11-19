S&P 500 - Pullback risks rising

SP 500 Pullback risks rising

In our last update on the S&P 500 on October 22nd, we noted that while October had proved to be an eventful month for currency and bond markets, the key U.S. equity index, the S&P 500 had remained strangely becalmed.
The oddity of this event was more pronounced because the selloff in the U.S. dollar and an easing in macro tail risks was in theory supportive of U.S. stocks. We went on to write that should the S&P 500 break/close above the 3020/3030 resistance area, it would signal the uptrend had resumed.
Here we are almost one month later with the S&P 500 almost 120 points or 4% higher. However, while the rally has been impressive, the risks of a corrective pullback appear to be rising.
As discussed in yesterday’s note on gold, U.S.- China trade negotiations appear to have reached a stalemate. President Trump telling reporters overnight that China “is going to have to make a deal that [he] like[s], if they don’t that’s it.”. This was followed shortly after by the U.S vice president linking trade negotiations to events in Hong Kong and the U.S. Senate passing a bill to support protestors in Hong Kong.
Sentiment wise, the Daily Sentiment Index (a survey of futures traders' sentiment) for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq show that about 90% of traders are bullish. When the DSI rises to the 85% area or higher, the odds of a top increase.
From a technical perspective, the RSI indicator reached overbought territory earlier this week and overnight a bearish Doji candle formed that often warns of reversals/pullbacks. This combination suggests that a Wave iv pullback is close by.
Providing the Wave iv pullback holds above the October breakout level and now key support 3030/3020 area, it would be viewed as a buying opportunity in anticipation of the S&P 500 commencing a Wave v rally into year-end, towards 3200.



Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 20th of November 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

November 19, 2019 10:22 PM

In our last update on the S&P 500 on October 22nd, we noted that while October had proved to be an eventful month for currency and bond markets, the key U.S. equity index, the S&P 500 had remained strangely becalmed.

The oddity of this event was more pronounced because the selloff in the U.S. dollar and an easing in macro tail risks was in theory supportive of U.S. stocks. We went on to write that should the S&P 500 break/close above the 3020/3030 resistance area, it would signal the uptrend had resumed.

Here we are almost one month later with the S&P 500 almost 120 points or 4% higher. However, while the rally has been impressive, the risks of a corrective pullback appear to be rising.

As discussed in yesterday’s note on gold, U.S.- China trade negotiations appear to have reached a stalemate. President Trump telling reporters overnight that China “is going to have to make a deal that [he] like[s], if they don’t that’s it.”. This was followed shortly after by the U.S vice president linking trade negotiations to events in Hong Kong and the U.S. Senate passing a bill to support protestors in Hong Kong.

Sentiment wise, the Daily Sentiment Index (a survey of futures traders' sentiment) for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq show that about 90% of traders are bullish. When the DSI rises to the 85% area or higher, the odds of a top increase.

From a technical perspective, the RSI indicator reached overbought territory earlier this week and overnight a bearish Doji candle formed that often warns of reversals/pullbacks. This combination suggests that a Wave iv pullback is close by.

Providing the Wave iv pullback holds above the October breakout level and now key support 3030/3020 area, it would be viewed as a buying opportunity in anticipation of the S&P 500  commencing a Wave v rally into year-end, towards 3200.

S&P 500 - Pullback risks rising

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 20th of November 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
Related tags: Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: 39000 Barrier on Hold, Rebound or Drop?
Today 02:22 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises but the recovery could be short -lived
Today 01:54 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks could resume drop after Thursday’s reversal
Today 11:52 AM
USD, yields rise into next week’s PCE inflation: The Week Ahead
Today 03:46 AM
USD/JPY: Japanese disinflationary pressures build casting doubt over future BOJ hikes
Today 12:41 AM
Gold, Wall Street slammed as PMI data stifles hopes of Fed rate cuts
Yesterday 11:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.