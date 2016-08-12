Daily Outlook, Friday 12 August 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to push up as expected and within our anticipation it has also broken above the short-term intermediate resistance at 2184 based on a probability of positive technical elements in conjunction with intermarket factors.

The Index has continued to surge upwards towards our short-term target/resistance at 2194 and printed a new all-time high at 2188. Interestingly, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite have all made new record highs simultaneously which is an occurrence not seen since 31 December1999.

These observations suggest that sentiment remain positive as risk markets are being supported by ample liquidity through low policy benchmark interest rates set by major central banks amid not so rosy fundamentals. Our long-term strategic view for Q3 2016 remains intact where the on-going rallies seen across major stock indices are likely to be evolving in a potential “melt-up” phase rather than a recovery phase. Enjoy till it lasts.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy

Today key U.S. economic data/releases as follow:

Retail Sales for Jul @1230 GMT (0.4% m/m consensus)

Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy for Jul @1230 GMT (1.2% y/y & 0.2% m/m consensus)

Reuters/Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for Aug (preliminary) @1400 GMT (91.5 consensus)

Key elements

The former short-term descending trendline resistance in place since this Monday’s 08 August minor swing high is now acting as a pull-back support (depicted in dotted green) at 2184.

Since the recent “bear trap” seen on the medium-term swing low of 03 August 2016, the Index has started to evolve within a bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) now at 2180/78.

The aforementioned lower boundary of the ascending channel at 2180/78 also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally in place since 03 August 2016 low (“bear trap”) to yesterday’s high.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, yesterday’s bullish breakout above the former short-term descending trendline at 2184 has reinforced our view that the minor corrective wave 4 has ended at the 11 August 2016 minor swing low of 2172. Current price action is now likely to be undergoing the potential bullish impulsive minor degree wave 5 within a larger degree bullish impulsive wave structure of an intermediate degree, wave 5/ of primary degree wave (3). The potential projected end targets of minor degree wave 5 stands at 2194 and 2200 where the upper limit of 2200 also confluences closely with the upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel.

Upside momentum remains intact. The daily RSI oscillator is still positive as it has not flashed any bearish divergence signal and it still has some room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that a deeper pull-back/consolidation is unlikely at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2184

Pivot (key support): 2180/78

Resistances: 2194 & 2200

Next support: 2172

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support. As long as the 2180/78 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to target the next resistances at 2194 follow by 2200.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the tightened 2180/78 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario to open up scope for a deeper pull-back/consolidation to retest the 2172 support (11 August 2016 minor swing low) in the first step.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.