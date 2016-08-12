sp 500 potential upleg remains intact for a new all time high 1826472016
Daily Outlook, Friday 12 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]
Daily Outlook, Friday 12 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to push up as expected and within our anticipation it has also broken above the short-term intermediate resistance at 2184 based on a probability of positive technical elements in conjunction with intermarket factors.
The Index has continued to surge upwards towards our short-term target/resistance at 2194 and printed a new all-time high at 2188. Interestingly, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite have all made new record highs simultaneously which is an occurrence not seen since 31 December1999.
These observations suggest that sentiment remain positive as risk markets are being supported by ample liquidity through low policy benchmark interest rates set by major central banks amid not so rosy fundamentals. Our long-term strategic view for Q3 2016 remains intact where the on-going rallies seen across major stock indices are likely to be evolving in a potential “melt-up” phase rather than a recovery phase. Enjoy till it lasts.
Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy
Intermediate support: 2184
Pivot (key support): 2180/78
Resistances: 2194 & 2200
Next support: 2172
Maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support. As long as the 2180/78 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to target the next resistances at 2194 follow by 2200.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the tightened 2180/78 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario to open up scope for a deeper pull-back/consolidation to retest the 2172 support (11 August 2016 minor swing low) in the first step.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.