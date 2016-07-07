sp 500 potential short term setback below 2121 1820262016
Since hitting a high of 2108 on Monday, 04 July 2016, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has failed to make any breakthrough above the 2100/2121 predefined intermediate resistance and tumbled by 1.66% to hit a low of 2073 seen in yesterday early U.S. session, 06 July 2016.
Despite the renewed Italian banking crisis that will have a negative domino effect across the EU financial system that has caused havoc in both the major Asian and European stock indices yesterday. However, the U.S. market remains the strongest as it fell the least versus the rest of the majors and staged a rally throughout the later part of yesterday’s U.S. session to print a high of 2101 which almost recovered entire decline from Monday, 04 July 2016 high (a gap of 0.33%).
Please click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published on Monday, 04 July 2016.
Today key U.S. economic releases:
Pivot (key resistance): 2121
Supports: 2085& 2066
Next resistance: 2138
Risk of a short-term setback. As long as the 2121 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index now faces a potential setback to test the 2085 intermediate support follow by the more significant short-term support at 2066 before another potential upleg occurs.
However, a clearance above the 2121 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to see the continuation of the up move for a retest at the current all-time high of 2138 in the first step.
