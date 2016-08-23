sp 500 potential push up towards ascending wedge top at 2200 before setback 1827862016
Daily Outlook, Tuesday 23 August 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has shaped the expected movement in clock-like precision since last Friday, 19 August as it pull-backed to test the bearish “Ascending Wedge” support at 2176 before it rebounded in yesterday’s mid-U.S. session. Click here for a recap on our previous daily technical outlook/strategy published on last Friday, 19 August.
Pivot (key support): 2184
Resistance: 2200
Next support: 2176
Maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support. As long as the 2184 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to target the 2200 resistance before another round of setback occurs towards the lower boundary of the bearish Ascending Wedge.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2184 tightened short-term pivotal support may invalidate our preferred direct push up scenario to see another choppy decline to retest the Ascending Wedge support at 2176.
