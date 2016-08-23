sp 500 potential push up towards ascending wedge top at 2200 before setback 1827862016

Daily Outlook, Tuesday 23 August 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 23, 2016 7:32 PM
Daily Outlook, Tuesday 23 August 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_23 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has shaped the expected movement in clock-like precision since last Friday, 19 August as it pull-backed to test  the bearish “Ascending Wedge” support at 2176 before it rebounded in yesterday’s mid-U.S. session. Click here for a recap on our previous daily technical outlook/strategy published on last Friday, 19 August.

Today key U.S. economic data releases as follow:

  • Markit Manufacturing PMI for Aug (preliminary) @1345GMT (52.7 consensus)
  • New Home Sales for Jul @1400GMT (0.580million consensus)

Key elements

  • As mentioned in our latest weekly technical/outlook strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap), the Index still has two more potential up moves before the medium-term uptrend in place since 27 June 2016 low (post Brexit) faces the risk of a corrective retracement. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, current price action is likely undergoing the first of the last two up moves (minor wave 3 of the intermediate term bullish impulsive wave 5/ in place since the 03 August 2016 swing low of 2147) with a projected end target at 2200.
  • The aforementioned minor wave 3 up move potential end target of 2200 also confluences with the upper boundary (resistance) of the bearish Ascending Wedge where it faces the risk of a minor setback again towards the lower boundary (support) of the Ascending Wedge.
  • Short-term key support now rests at 2184 which is defined by bullish breakout of the former short-term descending trendline (depicted in light green) in place since last Thursday, 18 August minor swing high.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region but it has not flashed any bearish divergence signal. In addition, it still has some room left to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact which reinforces our aforementioned preferred push up view to complete the minor wave 3 up move before a potential setback occurs.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2184

Resistance: 2200

Next support: 2176

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support. As long as the 2184 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to target the 2200 resistance before another round of setback occurs towards the lower boundary of the bearish Ascending Wedge.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2184 tightened short-term pivotal support may invalidate our preferred direct push up scenario to see another choppy decline to retest the Ascending Wedge support at 2176.

Economic Calendar

