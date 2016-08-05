Daily Outlook, Friday 05 August 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

Since our last short-term technical outlook/strategy report dated on Wed, 03 August 2016 where we adopted a neutral stance due to mixed elements, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to hold above 2155 medium-term pivotal support set for this week (click here for a recap).

Yesterday, U.S. SP 500 Index has managed to probe above the upper limit of the predefined short-term neutrality zone at 2165 on an intraday basis and technical elements have started to turn positive (more details as per discussed below). Today will be the release of the all-important U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for July with an expectation set at 180K after a rosy number of 287K for June. The U.S. stock market is likely to be swayed by two fundamental drivers; firstly, another strong growth in the job market will increase the probability of the pace of the Fed’s interest rate hiking cycle which will not bode well for equities as risk assets are now driven by liquidity factors rather than improving fundamentals. Secondly, equities direct intermarket correlation with USD/JPY where we have witnessed a decline in USD/JPY (resurgence of JPY strength) since last week (printed a low of 100.68 on Wed, 03 August 2016) after BOJ disappointed market expectations on its latest monetary policy that has spooked the equities space in the earlier part of this week. Thus, another good NFP number for July is likely to see a short-term USD strength resurgence after last week’s weaker than expected Q2 GDP (1.2% versus 2.6% expectation) which will lend some support on the USD/JPY to shape a rebound since the pair is now hovering just above a key long-term support zone of 100.70/99.00. A rebound in USD/JPY is a much needed boast to reinforce another potential upleg in equities for a medium-term (multi-week) horizon.

Therefore given that the previous June strong NFP of 287K has failed to change the Fed’s usual balanced tone on its monetary policy guidance issued on its last 27 July 2016 meeting, today’s S&P 500 movement is likely to be impacted by the second driver via the USD/JPY. For an in-depth analysis on today’s NFP, please click on this link for a research note written by my colleague, James Chen.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy on the S&P 500.

Today key U.S. economic data/releases as follow:

Nonfarm Payrolls for Jul @1230 GMT (180K consensus)

Unemployment Rate for Jul @1230 GMT (4.8% consensus)

Labour Force Participation Rate for Jul @1230GMT

Trade Balance for Jun @1230 GMT ($-43.10 billion consensus)

Key elements

Current price action of the Index has reintegrated back above the upper boundary of the short-term ascending range (depicted in dotted brown) in place since 14 July 2016 high which suggests that that the previous bearish break of it triggered on Tuesday, 02 August is a failure thus created a “bear trap. This is a positive observation.

In addition, the aforementioned reintegrated ascending range’s lower boundary has now turned into a support at 2158 which is just above this week’s medium-term pivotal support of 2155 (click here

In conjunction, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has retraced and held above its pull-back support and the 50% level. These observations suggest the potential resurgence of upside momentum of price action.

On the shorter-term, the Index is being supported by an ascending trendline (depicted in light green) in place since 03 August 2016 low now at 2165 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2165

Pivot (key support): 2158/55

Resistances: 2183 & 2194

Next support: 2147

Conclusion

Turn bullish. The Index may see a minor dip towards the intermediate support at 2165 with a maximum limit set at the 2158/55 pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to retest the upper boundary of ascending range top at 2183. A break above 2183 is likely to open up scope for a further rally to target the next resistance at 2194.

However, failure to hold above the 2158/55 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred push up scenario to see another round of choppy decline to retest 03 August 2016 minor swing low area of 2147.

