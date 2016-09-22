sp 500 poised for a potential bullish breakout that may see a new all time high 1831442016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to inch higher as expected and hit our short-term target/resistance at 2164 reinforced by still “accommodative” monetary policies from the U.S. Fed and Bank of Japan.
Pivot (key support): 2150
Resistances: 2194 & 2205
Next support: 2134/30
Maintain bullish bias. The Index is now poised to shape a potential bullish breakout from its “Double Bottom” formation holding above the 2150 short-term pivotal support for a potential rally towards 2194 and even a new all-time high at 2205.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2150 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish breakout scenario for a slide to retest the ascending trendline support in place since 12 September 2016 low at 2134/30
