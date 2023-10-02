S&P 500 outlook: Stocks continue to struggle as Q4 gets underway

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:00 PM
10 views
Downwards trend with red arrow
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • S&P 500 outlook: rising yields continue to undermine equities
  • Will incoming US data help arrest bond market rout?
  • S&P 500 outlook: technical analysis point lower

 

The bond market sell-off has resumed, further supporting the dollar and undermining equities. In other words, nothing has changed since last week. Sentiment remains cagey with investors showing no desire to hold onto any gains. Investors are clearly not impressed by the latest kicking of the can down the road in so far as US debt deal is concerned. So, the focus has quickly returned to factors that had weighed on markets last month, namely, rising bond yields and a strong dollar. Today’s strong ISM manufacturing PMI data has further fueled the dollar rally, now up for the 12th week against a basket of foreign currencies.

 

There will be lots of key US data to look forward to this week, which should keep the dollar an bond yields in focus, which in turn should influence the stock markets. For as long as bond yields are rising, this should keep equities under pressure. Faced with extra risk in a challenging macro environment, yield-seeking investors would rather earn a decent, fixed, return, than hope for uncertain dividend payments or further capital appreciation in stocks, with overstretched valuations.

 

With this being the first trading of the month and quarter, it is likely that some funds are continuing to offload underperforming equities after a tumultuous September.

 

Earlier, though, there was some relief in the market after the US Congress agreed on a stopgap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown until November 17th. This caused US index futures to gap higher overnight. But they then resumed lower, and the brief rally post the cash market open also faded. At the time of writing, the S&P was trading near the day’s lows.

 

 

S&P 500 outlook: technical analysis

 

 

 

 

The lower highs and breakdown of key support levels on the S&P means the path of least resistance is to the downside. With broken key support in the range between 4335 to 4336 turning into resistance, it is likely we may now see follow-up technical selling towards last week’s low at 4237, where trapped traders’ sell stops might be resting. So, watch out below!

S&P 500 outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices US 500 SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
A roller-coaster week for Gold and Silver
Today 05:29 PM
Bond yields rise sharply, putting financial assets under pressure, aside from Nasdaq
Today 05:23 PM
GVZ index: Your guide to the gold volatility index
Today 03:06 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tesla stock drops on big delivery miss
Today 01:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook: US dollar could extend gains for 12th week – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 2, 2023
Today 11:56 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

tesla_03
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tesla stock drops on big delivery miss
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 01:47 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD outlook: US dollar could extend gains for 12th week – Currency Pair of the Week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:00 PM
      stocks_09
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 2, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 11:56 AM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 07:10 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.