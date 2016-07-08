Daily Outlook, Fri 07 July 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has started to stage a decline in yesterday, 07 July U.S. session as it printed a low of 2089. However, it failed to meet our first short-term downside target/support at 2085 and traded sideways.

Even though, it has remained below the predefined short-term pivotal resistance of 2021 but conviction has been reduced on our initial expectation of a short-term setback scenario, More details as per discussed below.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Today key U.S. economic releases:

Nonfarm payrolls for Jun @1230GMT (175K estimates)

Baker Hughes U.S. Oil Rig Count @1700GMT

Key elements

Since hitting a low 2089 seen yesterday, the Index has started to inch higher back to the 2100 handle and supported by a short-term ascending trendline (see 1 hour chart).

Based on intermarket analysis, the DAX, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng have all started to stage a rebound from/above their short-term pivotal supports at 9310, 15120, and 20250 respectively. Since all major stock indices move in similar fashion most of the time, thus it is not so convincing at this juncture for the S&P 500 to stage a setback.

On the topside, the key resistance to watch for the U.S. SP 500 Index remains at 2100/2121 which is the range top that has capped prior advances since the all-time high printed on May 2015.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistances: 2121 & 2138/44

Supports: 2089 & 2066

Conclusion

Mixed elements. Our earlier conviction for a potential short-term setback scenario has been reduced, thus it will more prudent to turn neutral in terms of directional bias at this juncture. Only a break above the 2121 resistance is likely to trigger a further potential rally to retest the current all-time high level area at 2138/44.

On the flipside, a break below the 2089 support may reinstate the setback scenario for a further potential slide to target the next support at 2066.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.