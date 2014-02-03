S&P 500 (weekly outlook)

Pivot (key resistance):1795

Support: 1760 & 1730

Next resistance: 1815

Last week, the S&P 500 has managed to inch lower as mentioned in our last report (Start of a potential multi-week correction).

Elements are still in favour for the bears as current price action is being capped by its 34-period Moving Average and the Stochastic oscillator has just flashed a bearish crossover signal (see 4 hour chart).

We have tightened our pivot (key resistance) to 1795 to maintain our bearish stance for a possible drop towards the pull-back support at 1760 (see daily chart). However, a break above 1795 is likely to damage the bearish tone to see a snap back towards the next resistance at 1815.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.