July 1, 2016 7:06 PM
Daily Outlook, Fri 01 July 2016

S&P500 (daily)_01 Jul 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_01 Jul 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued its rally and almost hit the expected short-term target/resistance at 2100/105 (printed a high of 2099) as per highlighted in our previous short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap).

The S&P 500 has ended Q2 2016 with a positive footing (up 2.05%) and recorded a total gain of 2.98% for H1 2016.

Today key U.S. economic data releases as follow:

  • Markit Manufacturing PMI for Jun @1345GMT (51.4 estimate)
  • ISM Manufacturing PMI for Jun @1400GMT (51.5 estimate)
  • Construction Spending (m/m) for May @1400GMT (0.6% estimate)

Key elements

  • The Index is now right below a significant “stubborn” resistance zone of 2100/105 that has capped prior advances (depicted in red boxes) since its current all-time of 2138 seen in May 2015. The 2100/105 resistance defined by the descending trendline and the recent “bull trap” seen on 24 June 2016.
  • The daily RSI oscillator is now coming close to a descending trendline resistance which highlights the risk of a potential pull-back/consolidation in price action at this juncture as upside momentum wanes after three days of consecutive advances of 4.8%.
  • The near-term support now rests at 2069 which is defined by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from Monday, 27 June 2016 low to yesterday high of 2099 and the minor swing low areas of 30 June2016 that has tested and reversed up from the similar level of the former minor swing high area of 24 June 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Supports: 2069 & 2030/27

Resistances: 2105 & 2138/44

Conclusion

Turned neutral for now due to lack of positive elements. Watch the first support at 2069 and a break below it may trigger a pull-back/consolidate towards the next support at 2030/27 (minor congestion area and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from Monday, 27 June 2016 low to yesterday high of 2099).

On the flipside, a clearance above 2105 is likely to propel the Index higher to test its current all-time high at 2138 and even 2144 (Fibonacci cluster of a minor degree).

