Daily Outlook, Wed 27 July 2016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to evolve within a 18 points “ascending range” configuration in place since 14 July 2016 high as the market awaits for the outcome of two major central banks’ meetings, U.S. Fed which is today and BOJ on Friday, 29 July.
Intermediate support: 2162
Pivot (key support): 2158
Resistances: 2178 & 2194
Next supports: 2148 (medium-term pivot) & 2110
Evolving within range for an impending potential bullish breakout. As long as the 2158 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a push up to retest 2178 (ascending range top/resistance) and a break above it can open up scope for a further potential rally to target 2194 in the first step.
However, failure to hold above the 2158 short-term pivotal support may see a further dip to test this week medium-term pivotal support of 2148. Only a clear break (daily close) below 2148 is likely to invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario to see a deeper pull-back towards the pull-back support of 2110.
