Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 18 Jan 2016)
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to trade sideways above the 2257/54 medium-term pivotal support.
Please click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook published on Monday, 16 January 2016.
Intermediate support: 2265
Pivot (key support): 2257/54 (medium-term)
Resistances: 2277, 2285 & 2303
Next support: 2232
As long as the 2257/54 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index may shape a bullish breakout above 2277 to see a further potential push up to target 2285 follow by 2303 next.
However, failure to hold above 2257/54 is likely to invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario to see a further decline to test the 31 December 2016 minor swing low area at 2232.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
