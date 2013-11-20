S&P 500

4-hour chart

Resistance: 1830/1860

Support: 1775 & 1741

Last week, the S&P 500 has risen and broke above its former intermediate resistance at 1780 as expected. In addition, the MACD trend indicator continues to hover above its centreline which suggests that the current uptrend remains intact.

In terms of Elliot Wave perspective, the Index is now undergoing a bullish upleg (wave 5). As long as the 1775 support holds (also the 50-Moving Average), it may see a further push up towards the key resistance zone at 1830/1860 (also the close to the upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel) before a potential correction takes place.

On the other hand, a break below 1775 may damage the bullish tone to see a decline towards the 1741 support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.