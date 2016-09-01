Daily Outlook, Thurs 01 September 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has declined as expected below the predefined 2184 short-term pivotal resistance and hit our first target/support at 2168 (printed a low of 2161).

From a fundamental stand point, yesterday’s decline is likely to be triggered by the ADP employment data for August that has shown an increase of 177K which exceeded an expectation of 175K. The ADP employment data can be used as a rough gauge for the official Nonfarm payrolls number which is scheduled to be released tomorrow, 02 September. A better than expected employment data (180K consensus for NFP) is likely to reinforce the recent hawkish comments from Fed officials (Yellen, Fischer & Dudley) that has added impetus to the recent short-term decline seen in the S&P 500 since 23 August 2016 high of 2193

Today key U.S. economic data releases/evens as follow:

Initial Jobless Claims for week ending 26 Aug @1230GMT (265K consensus)

Nonfarm Productivity for Q2 @1230GMT (-0.6% consensus)

Markit Manufacturing PMI for Aug @1345GMT (52.1 consensus)

ISM Manufacturing PMI for Aug @1400GMT (52.0 consensus)

Key elements

The current rebound from yesterday’s low of 2160 has managed to stall right at the short-term descending trendline that has capped prior advances since the minor swing high of 23 August 2016 now acting as a resistance at 2178.

The aforementioned 2178 descending trendline resistance also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 30 August 2016 minor swing high to yesterday’s low of 2161.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has stage a reaction below its pull-back resistance and shows further downside potential towards its oversold region. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action remains intact.

The significant short-term support remains at 2155 which is the medium-term swing low area of 02 August 2016 and one of the potential projected end target of the intermediate term corrective decline wave 4/ based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis. Thereafter, we expect the Index to continue its potential bullish impulsive movement above the 2134/2110 significant support zone to make another new record high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2178

Pivot (key resistance): 2184

Support: 2155

Next resistance: 2194 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bearish bias below the 2178/84 resistance as the Index is likely to undergo another potential down leg to target the next support at 2155.

On the other hand, a break above the 2184 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred direct drop scenario for a further squeeze up towards the medium-term pivotal resistance of 2194.

