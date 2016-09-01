sp 500 further potential short term decline below 217884 resistance 1829082016
Daily Outlook, Thurs 01 September 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has declined as expected below the predefined 2184 short-term pivotal resistance and hit our first target/support at 2168 (printed a low of 2161).
From a fundamental stand point, yesterday’s decline is likely to be triggered by the ADP employment data for August that has shown an increase of 177K which exceeded an expectation of 175K. The ADP employment data can be used as a rough gauge for the official Nonfarm payrolls number which is scheduled to be released tomorrow, 02 September. A better than expected employment data (180K consensus for NFP) is likely to reinforce the recent hawkish comments from Fed officials (Yellen, Fischer & Dudley) that has added impetus to the recent short-term decline seen in the S&P 500 since 23 August 2016 high of 2193
Intermediate resistance: 2178
Pivot (key resistance): 2184
Support: 2155
Next resistance: 2194 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bearish bias below the 2178/84 resistance as the Index is likely to undergo another potential down leg to target the next support at 2155.
On the other hand, a break above the 2184 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred direct drop scenario for a further squeeze up towards the medium-term pivotal resistance of 2194.
