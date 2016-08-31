sp 500 further potential downside below 2184 resistance 1828882016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to drift down lower as expected right below the 2185 predefined intermediate resistance and printed a low of 2170 in the mid-U.S session.
Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key resistance): 2184
Supports: 2168 & 2155
Next resistance: 2194 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bearish stance with a tightened pivotal resistance of 2184 for a further potential down move to target the next supports at 2168 and 2155.
However, a clearance above the 2184 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred direct drop scenario for a further squeeze up towards this week medium-term pivotal resistance of 2194.
