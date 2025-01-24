S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs

The current confidence prevailing in the U.S. stock market has allowed the S&P 500 to set a new all-time high at 6,130 points.

Julian Pineda headshot
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 5:38 PM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Julian Pineda headshot
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The current confidence prevailing in the U.S. stock market has allowed the S&P 500 to set a new all-time high at 6,130 points. The index has recorded five consecutive days of growth, primarily driven by recent comments from Trump since his inauguration.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

The President Keeps Driving the Market

Initially, comments about increased productivity and constant tax cuts for businesses encouraged investors to make purchases in the stock market. This had enabled the S&P 500 to maintain a bullish bias at the beginning of the week.

However, in his latest speech in Davos, Trump mentioned the possibility of imposing tariffs of 10% to 20% on certain European Union member countries, arguing that Europe’s trade policies have significantly harmed U.S. companies over the past four years.

Additionally, he urged OPEC to consistently lower oil prices to reduce global energy costs, thereby improving economic productivity, especially in the United States. He also highlighted the need for central banks to adopt a dovish stance, stating that he plans to push the Federal Reserve to support economic growth in anticipation of a potential reduction in energy costs, which are, in the long term, a key driver of inflation.

Trump’s comments have sustained confidence in the stock market toward the end of the week, thanks to the expectation of lower energy costs and the mild tariff discussions he is having with other countries (there are no material actions yet). However, if the tariffs start to materialize, this could be very detrimental to market confidence, as the harm to the United States' economic relations could also negatively impact expected economic growth. Until then, the market is fueling bullish confidence and supporting the current trend.

Stocks Maintain Confidence

Some companies within the S&P 500 have stood out and contributed to the current bullish pressure:

Netflix: Netflix has recorded remarkable growth of over 14% since Tuesday, with its stock nearing $1,000. Among its notable data, the company achieved a record 300 million subscribers and announced price increases in countries like Canada, the U.S., and Argentina, fueling an optimistic outlook among investors.

Palantir Technologies: This company has significantly contributed to the index with a 20% increase in its stock price since mid-January. After its inclusion in the S&P 500 in September 2024, it has shown volatility, but last year’s third-quarter results (revenue of $725 million versus the expected $700 million) have kept buying interest alive, pushing its stock near the $80 maximum.

Nvidia: The company with the highest weighting in the S&P 500 (6.99%) has benefited from recent White House comments about boosting the artificial intelligence sector. Its stock has risen more than 6% this week, reaching $150, consolidating its position as one of the strongest in the index and reinforcing the bullish bias in the stock market.

S&P 500 Technical Forecast

 SPX500_2025-01-24_10-01-00

Source: StoneX, Tradingview

 

  • Bullish Trend: The upward trend, maintained for several months, continues to show strong momentum. The simple moving averages of 50, 100, and 200 periods are aligned and show no signs of surprising crossovers in the short term, which reinforces the bullish direction.

    However, in recent weeks, a small lateral range has formed, and the price is currently facing the upper barrier at 6,100 points, which could trigger some bearish corrections.

     

  • RSI: The RSI line maintains a consistently positive slope. However, as the price advances strongly, it is approaching the overbought zone at 70. Oscillations near this level could suggest a short-term bearish correction.

     

  • MACD: The MACD histogram oscillates above the neutral line at 0. As it moves further away from this line, it reinforces the short-term bullish oscillations, increasing current buying pressure.

     

    Key Levels:

     

  • 6,100: The current resistance level, located at recent all-time highs. Consistent oscillations above this level could break the lateral range and pave the way for the continuation of the bullish trend.

     

  • 5,900: The nearest support level, corresponding to the lower part of the current lateral range and the 50-period moving average. Oscillations approaching this level could indicate a new bearish outlook in the short term.

 

Written by Julian Pineda, CFA – Market Analyst

 

 

Related tags: US500 US SP 500 SPX 500 Nvidia Corp Netflix

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting
Today 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steadies after a solid Trump-inspired rally
Today 02:30 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Underway as Bulls Emerge
Today 01:54 PM
US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
Today 12:30 PM
Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
Today 09:13 AM
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US500 articles

US_flag_map_eye
Pre-CPI USD Price Action Setups: SPX Pullback after DXY Stretch
By:
James Stanley
January 14, 2025 07:00 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 Finishes Off Election Gap as 10-Year Yields Jump After FOMC Cut
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 13, 2025 03:30 PM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
        stocks_09
        2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 01:33 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.