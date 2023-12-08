S&P 500 forecast :SPX recovers from initial post NFP falls

US stocks recover from initial post-NFP losses. The closely watched US jobs report saw 199k jobs added in November, up from 150k. Meanwhile, unemployment fell to 3.7%, and wages grew at 0.4%, faster than expected. The data saw investors rein in Fed rate cut bets.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 2:57 PM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.07% at 36117

S&P futures +0.05% at 4587

Nasdaq futures +0.04% at 15696

In Europe

FTSE +0.75% at 7522

Dax +0.64% at 16635

  • NFP rise 199k vs 180k exp.
  • Market pushes back rate cut bets 
  • Oil falls for a 7th straight week

NFP was stronger than expected

U.S. stocks are recovering from initial losses after a stronger-than-expected non-farm payroll report, which has seen investors rein in rate-cut bets for next year.

The November report showed that 199,000 jobs were added, up from 150,000 and ahead of the 180,000 forecast. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate slipped to 3.7%, unexpectedly down from 3.9%, and average hourly earnings rose 0.4%, up from 0.2% previously.

The data shows a slight strengthening in the US labor market, which doesn't match up with the very dovish Fed bets of recent weeks. Yield spiked to 4.7% following the data and the dollar gained as the market prices in less easing in 2024 than previously. The data supports the view of high for a little longer.

As a result, the focus is very much on the timing of when the Federal Reserve may start to cut interest rates, and the market will be hoping for more clues on this at next week's FOMC meeting.

The market has fully priced in that the Fed will leave interest rates on hold in December, and according to the CME Fed watch tool, the market is now only seeing a 50/50 chance of a rate cut in March, down from 65% earlier in the week.

Attention is now turning to US Michigan confidence data, which is expected to rise slightly to 62, up from 61.3 stronger consumer sentiment could lift the dollar higher.

Corporate news

DocuSign is set for a weaker open following the Q3 earnings release, which showed an EPS of $0.79,  $0.16 ahead of forecasts, and revenue of $700.4 million, up from $690.26 million. Subscription revenue rose 9% year on year, and forecasts were ahead of expectations.

Microsoft will be in focus after Britain's antitrust regulator said it would review whether to launch a merger probe of Microsoft's multibillion-dollar partnership with chat GPT maker OpenAI.

Apple is in focus on reports that it, along with its suppliers, is aiming to move 1/4 of global production to India in a bid to reduce reliance on China amid strained relations between the US and Beijing.

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis

S&P 500 continues to grind higher towards 4600, with a rise above here bringing 4645, the March 2022 high, into focus. The RSI is approaching overbought territory. On the downside, support can be seen at 4540, the September high, ahead of 4500, and 4450, the June high.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD rises, EUR/USD falls

The USD rising firmly after the nonfarm payroll report which has seen investors reign in rate cut expectations.

EUR/USD is falling as it continues to struggle below the key 200 SMA after German inflation data cooled two 3.2% year on year as expected, adding to evidence that the easy baby could cut rates early next year. The euro is likely to struggle from here, given the dovish ECB outlook.

GBP/USD is drifting lower and is set to fall around 1% across the week after three straight weeks of gains. There's been little on the data front to lift starting this week. However, that changes with the Bank of England rate decision and UK labor market data due next week.

EUR/USD -0.5% at 1.0740

GBP/USD -0.5% at 1.2530

Oil falls for a 7th straight week

Oil prices are rising but are on track for a weekly decline, the seventh straight week of declines, which marks the longest bearish run and over five years.

Concerns over excess supply and weak Chinese demand have dragged prices lower, although today's rebound comes as Saudi Arabia and Russia look to gain support for output cuts.

Oil slid to its lowest level since June yesterday, reflecting beliefs that the oil market is oversupplied. Both oil contracts are trading in contango, where the front month trades at a discount to prices further out.

The market has fallen over doubts over support from OPEC+ after the voluntary cuts, which, combined with record non-OPEC production and weak Chinese crude oil import figures, points to an abundance of oil in the market.

Given the fundamentals, today's bounce is likely a correction and little more.

 

 

 


Related tags: USD Oil Nasdaq US Open Daimler AG

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY analysis: NFP beats and dollar rebounds ahead of busy week – Forex Friday
Today 02:20 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:39 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225, AUD/USD: BOJ may push back against mounting rate hike bets
Yesterday 11:43 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Halts Six-Day Selloff Ahead of US NFP
Yesterday 07:05 PM
Yen rises on expectations for Japanese rate hikes
Yesterday 06:24 PM
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Tests Support as Traders Price in Q1 Fed Cuts
Yesterday 02:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

japan_02
USD/JPY: BOJ not giving up on abolishing negative interest rate policy despite obvious risks
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 04:18 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD, EUR/USD: Downside momentum building as key levels give way
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 6, 2023 11:48 PM
      USA flag
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise as weaker jobs data supports a dovish pivot
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 6, 2023 01:56 PM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        US dollar forecast: A closer look at the dollar’s performance in December
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 6, 2023 02:43 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.